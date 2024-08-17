Inhouse Productions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2008
|Sept-2008
|Jun-2008
|Mar-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
2.57
2.53
5.21
2.62
2.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.57
2.53
5.21
2.62
2.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.07
0.07
-0.16
0.36
Total Income
2.65
2.6
5.28
2.46
2.86
Total Expenditure
2.18
2
4.71
2.36
2.06
PBIDT
0.47
0.6
0.57
0.1
0.8
Interest
0.3
0.2
0.22
0.22
0.27
PBDT
0.17
0.4
0.35
-0.12
0.53
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.03
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.07
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.12
0.35
0.3
-0.21
0.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
0
0.01
0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.12
0.36
0.3
-0.22
0.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.12
0.36
0.3
-0.22
0.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
0.75
0.64
0
1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
14,13,809
17,19,254
13,34,118
0
13,34,118
Public Shareholding (%)
29.74
27.65
28.07
0
28.07
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.28
23.71
10.94
3.81
32
PBDTM(%)
6.61
15.81
6.71
-4.58
21.2
PATM(%)
4.66
13.83
5.75
-8.01
18.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.