Inhouse Productions Ltd Quarterly Results

4.72
(-1.87%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2008Sept-2008Jun-2008Mar-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

2.57

2.53

5.21

2.62

2.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.57

2.53

5.21

2.62

2.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.07

0.07

-0.16

0.36

Total Income

2.65

2.6

5.28

2.46

2.86

Total Expenditure

2.18

2

4.71

2.36

2.06

PBIDT

0.47

0.6

0.57

0.1

0.8

Interest

0.3

0.2

0.22

0.22

0.27

PBDT

0.17

0.4

0.35

-0.12

0.53

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.03

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.07

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.12

0.35

0.3

-0.21

0.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.01

0

0.01

0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.12

0.36

0.3

-0.22

0.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.12

0.36

0.3

-0.22

0.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.26

0.75

0.64

0

1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

14,13,809

17,19,254

13,34,118

0

13,34,118

Public Shareholding (%)

29.74

27.65

28.07

0

28.07

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.28

23.71

10.94

3.81

32

PBDTM(%)

6.61

15.81

6.71

-4.58

21.2

PATM(%)

4.66

13.83

5.75

-8.01

18.8

