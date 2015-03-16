Inhouse Productions Ltd Management Discussions

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND

Your Directors present their Twentieth Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 3151 March 2014.

2. DIVIDEND:

In view of loss Incurred during the year under review, your Directors do not recommend any dividend to the Shareholders for the financial year ended 31" March 2014.

3. OPERATIONS:

During the year under review, the Company produced and marketed documentary films for the Ministry of Panchayati Raj titled Role of Award winning Gram Panchayts of Goa, of 25 minutes duration. A prestigious quasi-ad film on the architecture of Mumbais famous landmark Victoria Terminus (CST) was also produced for Central Railways. The film received much critical acclaim from viewers across the country and it was of 6 minutes duration and titled Worlds Most Beautiful Heritage Station Building.

The Company is on the empanelment of various Ministries, Madhyam and NFDC, New Delhi and NPCL, Mumbai.

In the current year the Company has produced three animated modules ad films in 2D format titled Panchayat Extension in Schedule Areas - PESA, for Ministry of Panchayati Raj, of 60 seconds duration each. We are also in the process of finalizing couple of documentaries/ad films for other Ministries thru NFDC.

The Company during the year under review also focused on the medical division because of more opportunity in this area of business. However due to stringent competition from unorganized sector and reduced profit margin the performance compared to previous year has come down. The Company is taking measures to improve its performance.

The Company had a turnover of Rs 21.12 lakhs, including other income, during the year under review. However the Companys revenue declined, the primary reason being the delayed start of our daily show, which has resulted in a clear shift of revenue. Hence, the Companys loss before tax level stood at Rs 1,352.89 lakhs against previous year loss figure of Rs 84.30 lakhs, after the write off certain non-moving inventories, doubtful debtors and trade advances.

4. FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The company shall continue to explore initiatives like acquisition of production and marketing rights of successful and performing programmes and also explore more opportunities in television content production for hindi and regional channels. The Company in the current year shall be producing Indias first English theatre talk show, titled Pariez Vous English...!. This shall be in collaboration with NCPA, a series of % hour episodes numbering 39. The show shall explore the history of Indian English Theatre from pre-independence days to present day, with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Alec Padamsee, Naseerudin Shah, Ompuri, Kabir Bedi are some of them to name a few. The final creatives along with the budget is being discussed upon. We have also pitched a daily show for Star Vijay Channel which should convert this year. The channel has approved the concept and asked the Company to proceed with further development on the script and screenplay. The Company has submitted couple of good television shows- fiction and documentary proposals for Doordarshan along with couple of feature film broadcast proposals. Apart from these the Company will be getting more work from various ministries thru NFDC.

I.FINANCIAL RESULTS: Yearended 31st March 2014 31st March 2013 (in Rs) (in Rs) Gross Loss before Financial Cost and Depreciation (135,118,542) (7,892,384) Less: Financial Cost 22,525 51,029 Depreciation 410,343 486,967 Loss before tax (135,551,410) (8,430,380) Current taxes & Short Provisions - - Loss aftertax (135,551,410) (8,430,380) Balance of Profit/ (Loss) from previous years 28,397,623 36,828,003 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (91,656,528) 28,397,623

The company also proposes to co-produce a tamil language feature film with good star cast at a very reasonable budget with excellent profit margin. The film is of horror genere with 5 top heros and 5 top heroines. The company is in the process of raising funds for the same. The artists have already been spoken to.

5. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT :

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchange, Mumbai, is included elsewhere in this Annual Report.

6. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A separate report on Corporate Governance together with Certificate from Practicing Chartered Accountant on its compliance is included elsewhere in this Annual Report.

7. DIRECTORS:

Satyen Gandhi - Director (DIN : 00471423) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment.

8. LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE:

The Companys shares are listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the Company has paid the necessary listing fees for the financial year 2013-14.

9. FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any Fixed Deposits within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSBILITYSTATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors confirm that:

(i) in the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2014 and of the profit of the Company for the financial year.

(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

11. AUDITORS:

M/s Mukesh M Shah & Co, Chartered Accountants, who are the Statutory Auditors of the Company, retires at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment.

12. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES COVERED UNDER THE (PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES RULES), 1975:

The Company has not paid any remuneration attracting the provision of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (particulars of employees rule), 1975. Hence, no information is required to be appended to this report in this regard.

13. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Information in terms of section 217(1 )(e) of the Companies Act, (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report is appended in Annexure to this report.

14. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for assistance and co-operation received from Banks, Government Authorities, Stock Exchange, Producers and Right holders, Television Channels, Customers, Vendors and Members during the period under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record theirdeep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the executives, staff and workers of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Place: Mumbai
Dated: 12th August 2014

ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2014

Information in terms of Section 217 (1)(e) of the Companies Act, (Disclosure of particulars in respect of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are as under:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The operations of the Company are not energy intensive. However energy conservation measures are being taken for regular preventive maintenance of all equipments. This enhances productivity and efficiency of the equipment resulting in power saving.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

As the Company has not acquired any technology, the question of absorption of technology does not apply to the Company.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

During the year, there was no outgo of foreign exchange.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Place: Mumbai
Dated: 12th August 2014

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31" March 2014.

The Company was started to capitalize on the growing demand for quality programming of the mushrooming satellite channels.

The Company has a good infrastructure for a total production environment for television software, marketing television software, documentaries, events, and Television commercials and trading in feature film and television program rights, worldwide.

IN HOUSE PRODUCTIONS OBJECTIVES

To produce and market international quality television software for leading Indian and Offshore terrestrial and satellite television channels.

Produce and market relevant television software for Indias leading terrestrial channel - Doordarshan that penetrates across the length and breadth of the country.

Export television software to countries in Asia, Europe, USA, Africa and the Middle East.

Acquire media properties on an ongoing basis including television software concepts, scripts and treatment, film concepts, television and feature film broadcast rights, music rights for films and service contracts with leading actors, directors, cameramen, music directors etc., on a project basis.

To build a library of television programs and feature films that may be exploited in the domestic and international markets.

The company has successfully created and produced some of the best television software in the country in genres such as soaps, sitcoms, thrillers, variety shows, events etc., for local and International television stations and clients. New genres are becoming increasingly popular and as a result more entrants are expected to participate which makes the media more competitive. The Company will be working more closely with various ministries and Government Agencies and shall be producing documentary and social welfare ad films, which is a big break through the Company got due to sustained efforts put in.

ECONOMIC. INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Indias Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry reaches millions of people. 161 million TV households, 94,067 newspapers (12,511 dailies), close to 2000 multiplexes, 214 million internet users out of which 130 million are mobile internet users - all these are platforms that could drive change and be transformational catalysts. 2013 was a tumultuous year for the industry. In the midst of an economic slowdown, the industry faced several challenges, both business and regulatory. However, 2013 was a year in which the foundation of the industry was strengthened to position for growth as the economy improves. In television, industry structures began the process of realignment, with Multiple System Operator (MSOs) and Local Cable Operator (LCOs) in a delicate dance to evolve their relationship. Several regulations including the ad cap and notifications around aggregators were announced, that will likely change how the industry does business. Digitisation has yet to deliver its promise with set top boxes seeded in Phase I and II cities but with packaging and Average Revenue per User (ARPU) increases yet to kick in. The future though, looks promising, with efforts being made to introduce channel packaging, implement subscriber management systems and raise the ARPU - initiatives that are likely to benefit all the stakeholders in the television ecosystem. Films had slower growth in 2013, than in 2012 and returned to the mean as far as growth rates go. Multiplex expansion, ticket prices growth and the expansion of digital screens are all likely to slow down in the near term - challenging the industry to find new avenues to maintain momentum. However, India is a heavily under-screened country and the macro story for the film industry remains strong. The print sector had a comfortable year -especially regional print, with English print struggling on the ad revenue front. Advertising

remained steady in the smaller towns and cities and elections in the Hindi heartland provided a boost. In 2014, with general elections, the news business is likely to have a good year. Radio too, had a good year with better long term prospects. The industry continues to require regulatory interventions as it is in dire need of reform. FM radio nevertheless, is now becoming an integral part of many media plans. The big hope for the future of the M&E industry continues to be digital. With a fast growing internet user base of over 200 million internet users, the potential of the industry to enhance engagement with customers and generate revenue from digital media is indeed vast. 2013 saw a few tipping points for digital; the telecom companies began to focus on data as a revenue driver, as contribution from voice slowed, and the advertising agencies began a furious competition to acquire digital and social media boutiques. All of these point to a bright future for this sector. Over the years, live events has been emerging as a robust category. Last year saw Indian audiences flocking to shows by international DJs, musicians and comedians. IP driven shows also show record viewership and attendance. Live events have become a major source of revenue for artistes and a credible avenue for sponsors. Several companies in this space are heading towards critical mass and are poised to take the sector forward. It is time for Indian companies in the M&E sector to begin looking at opportunities outside India. While several companies have gone overseas in search of the diaspora dollar, there are opportunities that Indian companies could begin to explore in mainstream markets overseas. For example, Africa and the Middle East are some of the fastest growing M&E markets. As companies in other sectors have shown, the experience of working in India is an asset when entering these markets - Indian M&E companies could do well to explore the MEA region.

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) Industry, one of the most vibrant and exciting industries in the world, has had a tremendous impact on the lives and the Indian economy. As the M&E industry widens its reach, it plays a critical role in creating awareness on issues affecting, channelling the energy of and building aspirations among Indias millions. As it entertains and informs the country, the M&E industry has been a catalyst for the growth of large parts of the Indian economy. Take for example, a villager - illiterate and previously unaware of what life has to offer, who begins to see a better life through entertainment programs on TV and aspires for a better life for him and his family. This drives demand for various products and services. These aspirations have been key to self motivated transformation taking deep root in India - Transformation not just from handouts and government schemes, but transformation stemming from ambition and aspiration. The media plays a significant role in our lives today and is all pervasive with touch points ranging from television to newspapers to films to radio to outdoor properties. With the addition of new media such as social networking services, animation and VFX, online gaming and applications running on mobile devices, a new dimension has been added to the world of media that was dominated by traditional media. In addition to their implicit impact, all media platforms provide a great opportunity to carry explicit messages to create social impact. Further, interactive and social platforms give people a voice.

In calendar year 2013, the Indian Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry registered a growth of 11.8 per cent over 2012 and touched INR 918 billon. The overall growth rate remained muted, with a slow GDP growth and a weak rupee. Lower GDP meant lower demand from the consumer and this impacted advertising. At the same time, the industry began to see some benefits from the digitisation of media products and services, and growth in regional media. Gaming and digital advertising were the two prominent industry sub-sectors which recorded a strong growth in 2013 compared to the previous year, albeit on a smaller base. For projections till 2018, digital advertising is expected to have the highest CAGR of 27.7 per cent while all other sub-sectors are expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the range of 9 to 18 per cent. Overall, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 14.2 percent to touch INR 1785.8 billion by 2018. The Indian M&E sector showed some resilience and began to grapple seriously with some structural issues it has long talked about but not engaged with. These include TV and Print industry measurement, advertising volumes, inventory and rates, actions to see digitisation through and reap its benefits, working out the MSO-LCO relationship, copyright laws and operational efficiency. Many of these remain alive and will take a few years to sort through.

Source: FICCI-KPMG Indian Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2014.

FLOW AND PRODUCT MANAGEMENT

Regular ideation process backed by a strong shoot, logistics, product, talent and crew management helped the company not only to save money and time but also has increased its delivery level to its peak, with less wastage and quick scalability. The trading activities and the medical division of the company has got very good response and the company should expect a good growth in the years ahead.

THREATS. RISKS AND CONCERNS

The management of risk does not imply risk elimination but prudent risk management. Given the companys market position, any new entrant represents competition. The company has been one of the consistent content providers for the last few years it can withstand the competition despite and increasing number of new players. Due to high attrition of key professionals and actors the quality of the programs could suffer. The company strength is more on the story lines, script and screenplay rather than on the actors and the company has performance oriented appraisal system thus resulting in low attrition level. The company has moved very strongly in the area of trading in television software and films. But there is always a risk in sourcing good programs in a reasonable acquisition cost. The company is quite confident to move ahead in this front with its contacts and past track record in this field.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company believes in formulating adequate and effective internal control systems and implementing the same to ensure that the interests of the company are safeguarded and reliability of accounting data and its accuracy are ensured with proper checks and balances. The senior management team meets to address issues like operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulation, at regular frequency to discuss various issues that influence the business and to take strategic decisions. The company has an internal audit system, which submits report to the Chairman of Audit Committee periodically.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCES

The last year has been a challenging one and we have tried to seek new opportunities in the changing environment. Through a variety of strategies, our income from overall operations i.e. from the Healthcare Division and from Media Operations has lowered from Rs 109.70 lakhs to Rs 21.12 lakhs on year to year comparison. The Companys turnover decreased, compared to the previous year, so also the revenues, the primary reason being the delayed start of our daily show, which has resulted in a clear shift of revenue. Hence the Companys loss before tax level stood at Rs 135.51 lakhs against previous year loss figure of Rs 84.30 lakhs, after the write off of certain non-moving inventories, doubtful debtors and trade advances. The Company is taking suitable measures to improve the turnover and margins in future operations and to attain better efficiency.

HUMAN CAPITAL

As a knowledge database and service provider, we are fully conscious of our responsibility toward our customers. Our efforts are directed toward the fulfillment of customer satisfaction through the quality of services. As the consolidation of this industry gains momentum, the need to develop a dedicated team of skilled manpower assumes urgency and importance.

We will continue to focus on training and motivation of manpower so as to develop teams of qualified and skilled personnel to effectively discharge their responsibilities in a number of projects and activities. It is, in this context, which we have been working towards promoting the skills and professionalism of our employees to cope with and focus on the challenges of change and growth.