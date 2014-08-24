Dear Members,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company, along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Particulars F. Y. 2020-21 F. Y. 2019-20 Revenue from operations NIL NIL Other income NIL NIL Total Income NIL NIL Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 30,000 41,153 Operating Profits before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax -30,000 -41,153 Less: Finance cost NIL NIL Less: Depreciation NIL NIL Profit / (Loss) Before Tax -30,000 -41,153 Less:- Provision for Income Tax (Current Year) NIL NIL Less: Current Tax NIL NIL Less: Earlier Tax Adjustments NIL NIL Profit/ (Loss) after tax (PAT) -30,000 -41,153 Balance carried to balance sheet -30,000 -41,153

Business Operations

During the year under review, Company has not carried out any operations. The profit/(loss) before tax in the financial year 2020-21 stood at (Rs. 30,000/-) as compared to profit/(loss) of Rs. (41,153/-) for last year.

Dividend

In view of loss incurred during the year under review, your Directors do not recommend any dividend to the Shareholders for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2021.

Amount Transferred to Reserves

Your Directors do not propose transfer of any amount to the General Reserves. Full amount of net loss is carried to reserve & Surplus account of the Company.

Change in the Nature of Business

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business carried out by the Company.

Board of Directors

The Board of the Company comprises three Directors. As on the date of this report, the Board comprises following Directors;

Name of Director Designation Jayakant Bapalal Desai Additional Director Rajendra Dhirubhai Bhagde Additional Director Vijaykumar Shivrambhai Pawar Additional Director

Board Meetings

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company met 4 (Four) times, viz. June 02, 2020, August 13, 2020, October 15, 2020 and February 10, 2021.

The gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days as provided in section 173 of the Act.

The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meeting are given below;

Name of Director Mr. Jayakant Bapalal Desai Mr. Rajendra Dhirubhai Bhagde Mr. Vijaykumar Shivrambhai Pawar No. of Board Meeting eligible to attend 4 4 4 No. of Board Meeting attended 4 4 4

Information on Directorate

During the year under review, there is a no change in Constitution of Board of Directors of the Company.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2021, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2021 on going concern basis.the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Public Deposits

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India & the Provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Company Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there under are not applicable.

Share Capital

During the year under review, no changes took places in the Authorized and Paid-up share capital of the Company. Authorized Equity Capital The Authorized Equity Capital of the Company is Rs. 6,00,00,000/- divided into 60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. Authorized Preference Capital The Authorized Preference Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,00,00,000/- divided into 40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Equity Capital The present Paid-up Equity Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,75,32,000/- divided into 47,53,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. Issued, Subscribed & Paid-Up Preference Capital The present Paid-up Preference Capital of the Company is Rs. 3,68,00,000/- divided into 36,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

During the year, your Company has not given any loans, guarantees, any kind of security or investments to any person or body corporate as per the Section 186 of the Act.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with Related Parties

During the year, your Company has not entered into any contracts or arrangements with the related parties as referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators

During the Year under review, no significant and material orders passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in future.

Web Link of Annual Return, If any

The Company doesnt have any Website. Therefore, no need of publication of Annual Return.

In accordance with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, an extract of the annual return in the prescribed format is appended as "ANNEXURE - A" to the Boards report.

Material Changes and Commitment

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, have occurred between the ends of financial year of the Company i.e. March 31, 2021 to the date of this Report.

Information required under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2014

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees.

Your Directors further state that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy

Internal financial control is in place commensurate with the size of the Company.

Risk Management

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Conservation of energy:

As the Company does not have any business activity, hence the provisions of Section 134(m) are not applicable to the Company. Technology absorption: As the Company does not have any business activity, hence the provisions of Section 134(m) are not applicable to the Company. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo: There were no Foreign exchange earnings and outflows during the year under review.

Statutory Auditor and their report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, M/s. Paras A Rathod & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jamnagar (FRN: 150972W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held in the calendar year 2023.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Reporting of Fraud

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of Subsidiaries/ Associates/ Joint Ventures The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

Acknowledgment

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for significant contributions made by the employees at all levels through their dedication, hard work and commitment, enabling the Company to achieve good performance during the year under review.

Your Directors also take this opportunity to place on record the valuable co-operation and support extended by the banks, government, business associates and the shareholders for their continued confidence reposed in the Company and look forward to having the same support in all future endeavors.

Note: The Company has suspended from BSE Limited on 24/08/2014 and after that delisted from BSE Limited on 11/05/2018.

By the Order of Board of Directors

In House Productions Limited

Rajendra Dhirubhai Bhagde Vijaykumar Shivrambhai Pawar

Additional Director Additional Director

DIN: 08089439 DIN: 08089460

Place: Mumbai

Date: 04/10/2021