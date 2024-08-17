Inhouse Productions Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 15 Jun.93, Vans Information & Investor Services (VISL) was promoted by Harsha Bhatkal, Popular Prakasham, Anant Gawande, Vinayak Gawande and Dilip Muzumdar. It was later renamed Vans Information during the year 2000-2001.The company is in the business of information and data dissemination. The company offers many products and services : VANS-COM: 1.0 (a broadbased electronic business database containing comprehensive data on industries, infrastructure, economy, money, banking, finance, companies, capital market, etc, which is updated every month), Snapshot (which gives a snapshot view, with a weekly update of current developments and includes timely information on primary issues, capital market, economy, industry and companies), Industry Dossiers, (which covers in-depth studies on various industries and sectors) and Financial Express & Investment Week (the most widely read business publication which contains important information on companies, industries, countries, people and topics).The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to finance its project of acquisition of Vans Communications and also to set up a chain of Finmarts -- investor information shops.The compaany also has a wholly owned subsidiary-Vans Communications Private Limited.Its Finmarts at Tardeo and Mahim began trial functioning with limited service and the Finmarts at Kalbadevi, Bandra, Delhi and Kolkata are being commissioned. During the financial year 1995-96 the company began full fledged operations in its Information Division.The company has increased its distribution reach and has opened its offices in Chennai,Bangalore and Hyderabad.The company launched its new version of VANS.COM and has also moved from a single product company to a one stop infoshop with the launch of its online databases:Prospectus and The Business Standard and Business Line online and the Industry Dossiers.The company also signed anagreement with Times Syndication Services to market electronic information products based on the abstraction from the Economic Times and the Times of India Publications.The company also signed an agreement with Internet Securities,U.K. for distribution of its databases on the internet.During the financial year 1995-96 the company opened new FINMARTS at Kalbadevi, Bandra, Matunga, Fort, Shivaji Park, Dombivili (East) and Dombivili(West). The company also opened three FINMARTS in Pune and one at Mangalore.The NSE Division of the company also started functioning in a full-fledged manner which also enables the FINMARTS to offer a better level of services to its customers.A new corporate web site www.vansinformation.com was launched during the year 2000-2001.