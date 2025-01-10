Intec Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.37
18.37
18.37
18.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.14
30.81
57.42
53.9
Net Worth
35.51
49.18
75.79
72.27
Minority Interest
Debt
55.59
54.01
58.21
72.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.02
2.03
2.15
2.17
Total Liabilities
93.12
105.22
136.15
147.05
Fixed Assets
1
1.16
1.56
1.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
7.77
7.77
7.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.47
21.26
30.03
30.17
Networking Capital
15.75
19.4
26.91
29.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
20.94
22.59
30.47
32.95
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.19
-3.19
-3.56
-3.35
Cash
5.25
1.2
4.13
1.03
Total Assets
46.54
50.79
70.4
70.3
