Intec Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.76
2.68
6.91
7.15
15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.76
2.68
6.91
7.15
15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.01
0.03
0.73
0.43
Total Income
2.84
2.68
6.95
7.88
15.43
Total Expenditure
10.82
9.24
9.48
19.69
37.8
PBIDT
-7.98
-6.56
-2.53
-11.82
-22.37
Interest
0.09
0.13
0.17
0.16
11.24
PBDT
-8.07
-6.69
-2.7
-11.97
-33.61
Depreciation
0.35
0.42
0.48
0.55
0.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.07
-1.21
Deferred Tax
-1.27
-0.47
0.05
-1.14
-3.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.15
-6.64
-3.23
-11.45
-29.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.15
-6.64
-3.23
-11.45
-29.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.15
-6.64
-3.23
-11.45
-29.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.89
-3.61
-1.76
-6.23
-16.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.37
18.37
18.37
18.37
18.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-289.13
-244.77
-36.61
-165.31
-149.13
PBDTM(%)
-292.39
-249.62
-39.07
-167.41
-224.06
PATM(%)
-259.05
-247.76
-46.74
-160.13
-198.4
