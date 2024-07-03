iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Intec Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16
(3.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.76

2.68

6.91

7.15

15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.76

2.68

6.91

7.15

15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.01

0.03

0.73

0.43

Total Income

2.84

2.68

6.95

7.88

15.43

Total Expenditure

10.82

9.24

9.48

19.69

37.8

PBIDT

-7.98

-6.56

-2.53

-11.82

-22.37

Interest

0.09

0.13

0.17

0.16

11.24

PBDT

-8.07

-6.69

-2.7

-11.97

-33.61

Depreciation

0.35

0.42

0.48

0.55

0.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.07

-1.21

Deferred Tax

-1.27

-0.47

0.05

-1.14

-3.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.15

-6.64

-3.23

-11.45

-29.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.15

-6.64

-3.23

-11.45

-29.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.15

-6.64

-3.23

-11.45

-29.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.89

-3.61

-1.76

-6.23

-16.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.37

18.37

18.37

18.37

18.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-289.13

-244.77

-36.61

-165.31

-149.13

PBDTM(%)

-292.39

-249.62

-39.07

-167.41

-224.06

PATM(%)

-259.05

-247.76

-46.74

-160.13

-198.4

Intec Capital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Intec Capital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.