Intec Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-2.66
-189.97
-8.94
Other operating items
Operating
0.71
-2.66
-189.97
-8.94
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.45
-2.56
0.12
Free cash flow
0.81
-2.21
-192.53
-8.82
Equity raised
111.32
88.74
154.54
269.68
Investing
0
0
7.43
0
Financing
-12.28
-11.26
-116.38
-138.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
99.86
75.26
-146.94
122.57
