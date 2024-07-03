Intec Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.14
0.01
0.99
0.63
1.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.01
0.99
0.63
1.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.03
0.03
Total Income
0.16
0.04
1.05
0.66
1.12
Total Expenditure
0.68
1.05
1.24
1.41
1.85
PBIDT
-0.52
-1.01
-0.19
-0.75
-0.73
Interest
0.17
0.14
0.13
0.04
0.02
PBDT
-0.68
-1.15
-0.32
-0.79
-0.76
Depreciation
0.11
0.1
0.14
0.11
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.12
0.07
-1.96
0.08
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.91
-1.32
1.5
-0.98
-0.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.91
-1.32
1.5
-0.98
-0.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.91
-1.32
1.5
-0.98
-0.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.49
-0.72
0.81
-0.54
-0.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.37
18.37
18.37
18.37
18.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-371.42
-10,100
-19.19
-119.04
-66.97
PBDTM(%)
-485.71
-11,500
-32.32
-125.39
-69.72
PATM(%)
-650
-13,200
151.51
-155.55
-81.65
