Intec Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

15.51
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.14

0.01

0.99

0.63

1.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.01

0.99

0.63

1.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.03

0.06

0.03

0.03

Total Income

0.16

0.04

1.05

0.66

1.12

Total Expenditure

0.68

1.05

1.24

1.41

1.85

PBIDT

-0.52

-1.01

-0.19

-0.75

-0.73

Interest

0.17

0.14

0.13

0.04

0.02

PBDT

-0.68

-1.15

-0.32

-0.79

-0.76

Depreciation

0.11

0.1

0.14

0.11

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.12

0.07

-1.96

0.08

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.91

-1.32

1.5

-0.98

-0.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.91

-1.32

1.5

-0.98

-0.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.91

-1.32

1.5

-0.98

-0.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.49

-0.72

0.81

-0.54

-0.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.37

18.37

18.37

18.37

18.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-371.42

-10,100

-19.19

-119.04

-66.97

PBDTM(%)

-485.71

-11,500

-32.32

-125.39

-69.72

PATM(%)

-650

-13,200

151.51

-155.55

-81.65

