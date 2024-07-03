iifl-logo-icon 1
Intec Capital Ltd Share Price

15.9
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.31
  • Day's High16.31
  • 52 Wk High35.84
  • Prev. Close16.15
  • Day's Low15.16
  • 52 Wk Low 12.63
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Intec Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

16.31

Prev. Close

16.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

16.31

Day's Low

15.16

52 Week's High

35.84

52 Week's Low

12.63

Book Value

18.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Intec Capital Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Intec Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Intec Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.57%

Foreign: 18.56%

Indian: 54.11%

Non-Promoter- 27.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Intec Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.37

18.37

18.37

18.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.14

30.81

57.42

53.9

Net Worth

35.51

49.18

75.79

72.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.71

-2.66

-189.97

-8.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.74

6.89

9.73

5.88

14.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.74

6.89

9.73

5.88

14.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

1.61

6.7

9.73

1.36

Intec Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Intec Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjeev Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

S. K. Goel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Kumar Joshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shilpy Chopra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shalini Rahul

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kanwar Nitin Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankhuri Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arjunn Kumar Tyagi

Non Executive Director

Ursala Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intec Capital Ltd

Summary

Intec Capital Limited was incorporated in India on February 15, 1994, was registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) dated May 4, 1998 in the name of Intec Securities Limited. Subsequently, due to change in name of the Company , it received a revised Certificate of Registration (CoR) in the name of Intec Capital Limited on November 4, 2009.Intec offers loan financing services. The Company also offers services, including finance service, corporate advisory service and life/general insurance service. Intec focuses on looking after the financial requirements of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The company is providing finance in the form of Assets Finance, Working Capital Finance and Loan against Property to SMEs. Corporate advisory services provide personalized consulting, forecasts and advice for organizations. The company offers a range of financial products and services like life and health insurance products, retirement savings products, trust services and investment funds and mortgages. The Companys general insurance products provide coverage other than life insurance. These include insurance of property against fire, burglary and personal insurance. The Company started its operations in 1994. It started off quite modestly at a time when the Indian economy was just waking up to new possibilities. In the initial years, it basically concentrated on every aspect of a non-banking financial company but after four to five years it f
Company FAQs

What is the Intec Capital Ltd share price today?

The Intec Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Intec Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intec Capital Ltd is ₹29.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Intec Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Intec Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Intec Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intec Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intec Capital Ltd is ₹12.63 and ₹35.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Intec Capital Ltd?

Intec Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.45%, 3 Years at -14.84%, 1 Year at -10.38%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at 1.19% and 1 Month at -0.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Intec Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Intec Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.32 %

