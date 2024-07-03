SectorFinance
Open₹16.31
Prev. Close₹16.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹16.31
Day's Low₹15.16
52 Week's High₹35.84
52 Week's Low₹12.63
Book Value₹18.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.37
18.37
18.37
18.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.14
30.81
57.42
53.9
Net Worth
35.51
49.18
75.79
72.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.71
-2.66
-189.97
-8.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.74
6.89
9.73
5.88
14.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.74
6.89
9.73
5.88
14.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
1.61
6.7
9.73
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjeev Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
S. K. Goel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Kumar Joshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shilpy Chopra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shalini Rahul
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kanwar Nitin Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankhuri Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arjunn Kumar Tyagi
Non Executive Director
Ursala Joshi
Reports by Intec Capital Ltd
Summary
Intec Capital Limited was incorporated in India on February 15, 1994, was registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) dated May 4, 1998 in the name of Intec Securities Limited. Subsequently, due to change in name of the Company , it received a revised Certificate of Registration (CoR) in the name of Intec Capital Limited on November 4, 2009.Intec offers loan financing services. The Company also offers services, including finance service, corporate advisory service and life/general insurance service. Intec focuses on looking after the financial requirements of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The company is providing finance in the form of Assets Finance, Working Capital Finance and Loan against Property to SMEs. Corporate advisory services provide personalized consulting, forecasts and advice for organizations. The company offers a range of financial products and services like life and health insurance products, retirement savings products, trust services and investment funds and mortgages. The Companys general insurance products provide coverage other than life insurance. These include insurance of property against fire, burglary and personal insurance. The Company started its operations in 1994. It started off quite modestly at a time when the Indian economy was just waking up to new possibilities. In the initial years, it basically concentrated on every aspect of a non-banking financial company but after four to five years it f
Read More
The Intec Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intec Capital Ltd is ₹29.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Intec Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intec Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intec Capital Ltd is ₹12.63 and ₹35.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Intec Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.45%, 3 Years at -14.84%, 1 Year at -10.38%, 6 Month at -2.18%, 3 Month at 1.19% and 1 Month at -0.31%.
