Intec Capital Ltd Board Meeting

16.41
(-7.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Intec Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
In continuation with the Intimation submitted vide Corporate Announcement for One Time Settlement of borrowings with Consortium of lenders led by Bank of India on 31st December, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 07, 2025 considered, took note and ratified the proposal of One Time Settlement (OTS) towards total outstanding dues of Rs. 75.70 Crores to be paid in installments by 30th June 2025.
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, November 29, 2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Additional Directors on the Board of the Company. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding change in Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; - Consider and discuss any other item as may be decided by the Board of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

