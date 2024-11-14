Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

In continuation with the Intimation submitted vide Corporate Announcement for One Time Settlement of borrowings with Consortium of lenders led by Bank of India on 31st December, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 07, 2025 considered, took note and ratified the proposal of One Time Settlement (OTS) towards total outstanding dues of Rs. 75.70 Crores to be paid in installments by 30th June 2025.

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, November 29, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Additional Directors on the Board of the Company. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding change in Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024