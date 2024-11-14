|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|In continuation with the Intimation submitted vide Corporate Announcement for One Time Settlement of borrowings with Consortium of lenders led by Bank of India on 31st December, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, January 07, 2025 considered, took note and ratified the proposal of One Time Settlement (OTS) towards total outstanding dues of Rs. 75.70 Crores to be paid in installments by 30th June 2025.
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, November 29, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Additional Directors on the Board of the Company. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding change in Directors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|INTEC CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; - Consider and discuss any other item as may be decided by the Board of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.