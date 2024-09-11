|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Dear Sir/Maam, Please find attached Intimation of Book closure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024) Dear Sir/Maam, Please find attached summary of proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of Intec Capital Limited. You are kindly requested to take the attached proceedings for your records. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Dear Sir/Maam, Please find the Submission of voting results along with scrutinizers report for 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26.09.2024. You are requested to take the same in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
