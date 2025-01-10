TO THE MEMBERS OF ‘INTEC CAPITAL LIMITED ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Intec Capital Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31

March, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) and the directions and guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India as applicable to Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC Regulations), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The Company has availed term loans and working capital facilities from various banks, however, slow down of its lending business and increased level of non-performing

/ impaired loan portfolio, has impacted its cash flow / liquidity, and the Company is un-able to service term loans and working capital facilities including interest thereon to certain banks. The interest of Rs. 5,018.76 lakhs accrued on these loans has not been accounted

/ provided for by the Company, due to the reasons as described by the Company in note no. 17.4 to these standalone financial statements. The same has resulted in the non-compliance of the Ind AS and inconsistency in the application of the accounting policies of the Company, and if the said interest would have been accounted / provided for, the Companys total comprehensive loss for the year, and borrowings and other equity as at the

Balance Sheet date would have been Rs. 6,385.76 lakhs and Rs. 10,507.41 lakhs and Rs. 3,305.16 lakhs (debit balance) as against the reported figures of Rs. 1,367.00 lakhs of total comprehensive loss and Rs. 5,488.65 lakhs and Rs. 1,713.60 lakhs respectively.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

There are various events or conditions which indicate existence of material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern viz. huge accumulated losses since earlier year/s and also in current year which have resulted in substantial erosion of net worth of the Company, non-carrying of any lending

/ operational activities, and also there are no immediate measures / resources with the Company to make payments towards the borrowings which are already in default and other liabilities including towards employees

/ statutory dues etc. These events or conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, management has prepared these standalone financial statements of the Company on a Going Concern due to the reasons as described in

Note 32.9 to the standalone financial statements. Our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements is not further qualified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our qualified opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Impairment of Financial Assets including Loans to the Our Audit Procedure:Customers (Expected Credit Lossess) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to recognise impairment loss allowance towards its financial assets including loans to customers (designated at amortised cost) using the expected - credit loss (ECL) approach. Such ECL allowance is required to be measured considering the guiding principles of Ind AS 109 including unbiased, probability weighted outcome under - various scenarios, time value of money, impact arising from forward looking macro-economic factors and availability of reasonable and supportable information without undue costs. in Applying these principles involves significant various aspects, such as grouping of borrowers based on - homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques, We obtained and evaluated the managements estimations and specifically performed the work as under: Read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109. Evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying computation. staging of loans and estimation of behavioral floor/minimum rates of provisioning life, determining - macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables, estimation of losses for loan products with no / minimal historical defaults. Considering the significance of such allowance to the overall financial statements (and the degree of estimation involved in computation of expected credit losses), this area is considered as a key audit matter. Assessed the applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults. Our Results: The results of our testing were satisfactory and we considered the fair value of the financialassets including loans to customers recognised to be acceptable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Corporate Governance Report and Directors Report, including annexures, if any, thereon, (but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon), which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors report.

Our qualified opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Corporate Governance Report and

Directors Report, including annexures, if any, thereon, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flowsof the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, and the NBFC Regulations, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the

Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the consolidated financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the consolidated financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the consolidated financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c. the Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone

Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended and the Companies (Accounting

Standards) Amendement Rules, 2016, as amended, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting principles prescribed in the NBFC Regulation. e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on

31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-‘B; g. As no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its Directors, the provisions of Section 197 of the

Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable; and h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in financial statements Refer Note 32.1 to standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend was declared or paid during the year; hence, the said clause is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in certain components where the audit trail were not recorded / operating due to system limitations, as described in note 32.20 to the standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

For S. P. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000346N

(Gautam Bhutani) Partner M. No. 524485 UDIN:

Place : New Delhi Dated: 21 June, 2024

ANNEXURE-‘A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Intec Capital Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2024)

(i) In respect of its property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right to use assets; a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment and relevant details of Right-to-use assets. b. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of the Intangible assets. c. As explained to us, the property, plant and equipments are physically verified by the management once in a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipments. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds in respect of the immovable properties included in the standalone financial statements under Property, plant and equipments and assets held for sale (other than premises where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreement is duly executed in its favour) are held in the name of the Company except for one immoveable propery i.e. land (having carrying value of Rs. 4.82 lakhs) as disclosed in note no. 32.18 to the standalone financial statements. e. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, plant and equipment (including Right to use assets) during the year. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,

1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, as amended.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories, hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. However, Company is having outstanding working capital facilities from various banks since earlier years, wherein as informed no returns/statements are required to be submitted as these facilities are under process of one time settlement (OTS) with these Banks.

(iii) The Company is a NBFC registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and as a part of its business activities was engaged in lending/ granting of the loans.

(a) As the Company is a NBFC, the reporting under caluse 3(iii)(a) of the Order regarding loans, and advances in the nature of loans are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the investment made by the Company are not prejudicial to its interest. Further, the Company during the year has not given any guarantee, security or loans, and advances in the nature of loans. (c) and (d) In respect of the loans, and advances in the nature of loans, given by the Company though the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, however, in few cases loans including interest of Rs. ____ lakhs (net of impairment loss allowance of Rs. ____ lakhs) are overdue since more than 180 days, for which the necessary steps were found to be taken by the

Company during our examination of the relevant records. Further, during the year loans including interest of Rs. 1,053.61 lakhs (net of impairment loss allowance of Rs. 4,026.86 lakhs) which were overdue since earlier years, have been written off and impairment loss thereon has been written back, as in view of the management there are very low probability of recovery of these loans, as fully described in Note 32.21 to the standalone financial statements, however, the litigation process will be continued for recovery of the claims filed.

(d) As the Company is a NBFC, the reporting under caluse 3(iii)(e) of the Order regarding loans, and advances in the nature of loans are not applicable.

(e) During the year, the Company has not given any loans, and advances in the nature of loans, hence the reporting under caluse 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of

Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans granted, investment made and guarantees and security provided, as applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government of India under sub-section

(1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. (vii) In respect of statutory dues: a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as given below: . b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings to the banks. The detail of the defaults has been given in the notes 17.3 and 17.4 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) During the year, unsecured credit facilities on long term basis were obtained from a related party and the same was utilized for the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) During the year, no funds raised on short term basis, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(e) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. Further, the Company is not having any joint venture or associate.

(f) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary. Further, the Company is not having any joint venture or associate.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised funds by way of initial public offer nor further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle blower complaint was received by the Company during the year. Further, as informed Company has a process of thoroughly addressing any complaints, received from the shareholders, borrowers or any other party/ stakeholder. Also, refer para E.C under Annexure I to note 32.10 in the standalone financialstatements for status of complaints received from the customers. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clauses 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such transcations have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by Ind

AS 24 – Related Party Disclosures.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the

Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business, as per the provisions of the Act.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Non-systematically Important Non-

Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company.

(b) The Company is conducting doubt on the Companys ability its activites as Non-Systematically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-

No. Banking Financial Company vide Certificate B-14.00731 dated November 04, 2009 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (c) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company

(NBFC) as defined in the regulations made by RBI, and it has continued to fulfil the criteria of a NBFC as stipultated by RBI. (d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the

Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we have reported in our Auditor Report that there are various events or conditions which indicate existence of material uncertainty about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern viz. huge accumulated losses since earlier year/s and also in current year which have resulted in substantial erosion of net worth of the

Company, non-carrying of any lending / operational activities, and also there are no immediate measures

/ resources with the Company to make payments towards the borrowings which are already in default and other liabilities including towards employees

/ statutory dues etc. These events or conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant continue as a going concern. However, management has prepared these standalone financial statements of the Company on a Going Concern due to the reasons as described in Note 32.9 to the standalone financial statements. Also, Companys Net Owned Fund and Leverage Ratio are not in compliance of the Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company – Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023 as amended from time to time issued vide notification no. RBI/DoR/2023-24/106 DoR. FIN.REC.No.45/03.10.119/2023-24 dated October 19, 2023, as updated / amended from time to time

("RBI Master Directions") and we will be issuing an

Exceptional Report to the RBI on the same. Therefore, we couldnt state or assue regarding the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) & (b) During the year, no amount was required to be spent towards the Corporate Social Responsibility as Company has not made average net profits during the three immediately preceding financial years. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx) is not applicable.

For S. P. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000346N

(Gautam Bhutani) Partner M. No. 524485 UDIN:

Place : New Delhi Dated: 21 June, 2024

ANNEXURE-‘B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Intec Capital Limited for the year ended 31 March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Intec Capital Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section

143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the

Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S. P. Chopra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 000346N

(Gautam Bhutani) Partner M. No. 524485 UDIN: