Intec Capital Ltd Summary

Intec Capital Limited was incorporated in India on February 15, 1994, was registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) dated May 4, 1998 in the name of Intec Securities Limited. Subsequently, due to change in name of the Company , it received a revised Certificate of Registration (CoR) in the name of Intec Capital Limited on November 4, 2009.Intec offers loan financing services. The Company also offers services, including finance service, corporate advisory service and life/general insurance service. Intec focuses on looking after the financial requirements of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The company is providing finance in the form of Assets Finance, Working Capital Finance and Loan against Property to SMEs. Corporate advisory services provide personalized consulting, forecasts and advice for organizations. The company offers a range of financial products and services like life and health insurance products, retirement savings products, trust services and investment funds and mortgages. The Companys general insurance products provide coverage other than life insurance. These include insurance of property against fire, burglary and personal insurance. The Company started its operations in 1994. It started off quite modestly at a time when the Indian economy was just waking up to new possibilities. In the initial years, it basically concentrated on every aspect of a non-banking financial company but after four to five years it felt where it need to go and it did just that. The results are now out for all to see. It not only committed but also devoted to its motto which is Total customer satisfaction and adhered to that with satisfaction.Backed by its experience, remarkable reputation and unique disbursement process, Intec is gradually being recognized as An institution with a difference due to its customer-friendly services, simplified procedures, flexibility and timeliness in meeting the credit needs of specified sectors. It has nurtured entrepreneurship within the organization to innovate and develop new strategies, products, business lines and new ideas.In 2010-11, M/s. Unitel Credit Private Limited, engaged in financial service activities was merged with the Company through Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective on 11 February, 2011. The Company acquired M/s. Amulet Technologies Private Limited as a 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary by way of acquiring the entire equity share capital. Further M/s. Amulet Technologies Private Limited was converted into Public Limited Company in 2011-12.