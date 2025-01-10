IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.71
58.71
58.71
58.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,552.62
1,447.84
1,331.56
1,201.72
Net Worth
1,611.33
1,506.55
1,390.27
1,260.43
Minority Interest
Debt
32.76
79.81
43.95
2.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
70.7
60.33
56.09
55.76
Total Liabilities
1,714.79
1,646.69
1,490.31
1,318.92
Fixed Assets
1,033.56
840.95
665.84
560.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.59
20.27
2.47
1.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.56
3.97
2.91
2.54
Networking Capital
513.46
760.6
681.21
389.79
Inventories
424.84
325.52
409.89
295.15
Inventory Days
68.5
54.76
Sundry Debtors
471.23
505.28
469.8
300.31
Debtor Days
78.51
55.72
Other Current Assets
151.13
307.69
274.41
88.04
Sundry Creditors
-481.13
-330.76
-415.03
-245.21
Creditor Days
69.36
45.5
Other Current Liabilities
-52.6
-47.13
-57.86
-48.5
Cash
142.62
20.9
137.88
364.74
Total Assets
1,714.79
1,646.69
1,490.31
1,318.92
