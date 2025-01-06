iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

429.75
(0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

IOL Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

236.77

571.39

533.24

31.3

Depreciation

-43.26

-38.92

-35.73

-30.21

Tax paid

-57.18

-126.83

-171.95

-3.6

Working capital

-112.32

268.04

207.28

-4.75

Other operating items

Operating

24.01

673.68

532.84

-7.26

Capital expenditure

85.18

80.15

131.13

61.76

Free cash flow

109.19

753.83

663.97

54.49

Equity raised

2,402.84

1,539.11

572.64

264.32

Investing

1.25

1.17

-0.01

-0.04

Financing

46.68

-49.76

-349.79

-9.37

Dividends paid

35.22

23.48

17.07

0

Net in cash

2,595.18

2,267.83

903.88

309.4

IOL Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.