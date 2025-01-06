IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
236.77
571.39
533.24
31.3
Depreciation
-43.26
-38.92
-35.73
-30.21
Tax paid
-57.18
-126.83
-171.95
-3.6
Working capital
-112.32
268.04
207.28
-4.75
Other operating items
Operating
24.01
673.68
532.84
-7.26
Capital expenditure
85.18
80.15
131.13
61.76
Free cash flow
109.19
753.83
663.97
54.49
Equity raised
2,402.84
1,539.11
572.64
264.32
Investing
1.25
1.17
-0.01
-0.04
Financing
46.68
-49.76
-349.79
-9.37
Dividends paid
35.22
23.48
17.07
0
Net in cash
2,595.18
2,267.83
903.88
309.4
