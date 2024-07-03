Summary

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in September, 1986 is a renowned company in the Active PharmaceuticalIngredient (API) and specialty chemicals sectors. With substantive manufacturing capacities, the Company benefits from economiesof scale and cost supremacy. Its extensive expertise in both API and specialty chemicals strengthens its business model and opens doors to diversified growth opportunities.Within the API segment, IOL develops and supplies a wide range of essential products utilized by pharmaceutical companies worldwide for the production of key medicines. It serves as a global supplier of various APIs, including Ibuprofen, Metformin, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, and Fenofibrate, alongside other APIs, and maintains a significant presence in all major therapeutic categories.In the Specialty Chemicals division, IOL manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene (IBB), Mono Chloro Acetic Acid (MCA), and Acetyl Chloride. The Company is a leader in fostering green chemistry through its extensive production of Ethyl Acetate, a sustainable and environmentally friendly solvent. As one of the largest manufacturers globally, the Company plays a vital role in promoting the adoption of eco-friendly practices in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, printing, flexible packaging, adhesives, surface coatings, flavors, paints & lamination, and essences.The company has two manufacturing units namely API Unit and Chemical Unit located in Punjab. A

