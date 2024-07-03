iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

429.75
(0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open426.7
  • Day's High446.2
  • 52 Wk High537.7
  • Prev. Close425.75
  • Day's Low419
  • 52 Wk Low 330.85
  • Turnover (lac)6,224.37
  • P/E24.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value282.79
  • EPS17.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,522.87
  • Div. Yield1.17
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

426.7

Prev. Close

425.75

Turnover(Lac.)

6,224.37

Day's High

446.2

Day's Low

419

52 Week's High

537.7

52 Week's Low

330.85

Book Value

282.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,522.87

P/E

24.92

EPS

17.08

Divi. Yield

1.17

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 16 Feb, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.62%

Non-Promoter- 1.57%

Institutions: 1.57%

Non-Institutions: 45.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.71

58.71

58.71

58.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,552.62

1,447.84

1,331.56

1,201.72

Net Worth

1,611.33

1,506.55

1,390.27

1,260.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,184.02

1,966.98

1,894.47

983.3

yoy growth (%)

11.03

3.82

92.66

38.36

Raw materials

-1,570.51

-1,102.84

-1,065.01

-695.28

As % of sales

71.9

56.06

56.21

70.7

Employee costs

-141.3

-115.55

-97.2

-56.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

236.77

571.39

533.24

31.3

Depreciation

-43.26

-38.92

-35.73

-30.21

Tax paid

-57.18

-126.83

-171.95

-3.6

Working capital

-112.32

268.04

207.28

-4.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.03

3.82

92.66

38.36

Op profit growth

-56.69

3.12

362.95

21.29

EBIT growth

-57.54

4.15

479.37

29.94

Net profit growth

-62.73

23.04

1,204.29

493.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,132.79

2,217.11

2,184.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,132.79

2,217.11

2,184.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

30.07

25.61

32.04

View Annually Results

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varinder Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandhya Mehta

Joint Managing Director

Vikas Gupta

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajender Mohan Malla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harpal Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhay Raj Singh

Director (Works)

Kushal Kumar Rana

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

SHARAD TYAGI

Executive Director

Abhiraj Gupta

Additional Director

Rajni Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in September, 1986 is a renowned company in the Active PharmaceuticalIngredient (API) and specialty chemicals sectors. With substantive manufacturing capacities, the Company benefits from economiesof scale and cost supremacy. Its extensive expertise in both API and specialty chemicals strengthens its business model and opens doors to diversified growth opportunities.Within the API segment, IOL develops and supplies a wide range of essential products utilized by pharmaceutical companies worldwide for the production of key medicines. It serves as a global supplier of various APIs, including Ibuprofen, Metformin, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, and Fenofibrate, alongside other APIs, and maintains a significant presence in all major therapeutic categories.In the Specialty Chemicals division, IOL manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene (IBB), Mono Chloro Acetic Acid (MCA), and Acetyl Chloride. The Company is a leader in fostering green chemistry through its extensive production of Ethyl Acetate, a sustainable and environmentally friendly solvent. As one of the largest manufacturers globally, the Company plays a vital role in promoting the adoption of eco-friendly practices in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, printing, flexible packaging, adhesives, surface coatings, flavors, paints & lamination, and essences.The company has two manufacturing units namely API Unit and Chemical Unit located in Punjab. A
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2522.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 24.92 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹330.85 and ₹537.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.47%, 3 Years at -3.79%, 1 Year at -11.33%, 6 Month at -1.80%, 3 Month at -7.33% and 1 Month at 8.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.62 %
Institutions - 1.57 %
Public - 45.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.