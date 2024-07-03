Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹426.7
Prev. Close₹425.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,224.37
Day's High₹446.2
Day's Low₹419
52 Week's High₹537.7
52 Week's Low₹330.85
Book Value₹282.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,522.87
P/E24.92
EPS17.08
Divi. Yield1.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.71
58.71
58.71
58.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,552.62
1,447.84
1,331.56
1,201.72
Net Worth
1,611.33
1,506.55
1,390.27
1,260.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,184.02
1,966.98
1,894.47
983.3
yoy growth (%)
11.03
3.82
92.66
38.36
Raw materials
-1,570.51
-1,102.84
-1,065.01
-695.28
As % of sales
71.9
56.06
56.21
70.7
Employee costs
-141.3
-115.55
-97.2
-56.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
236.77
571.39
533.24
31.3
Depreciation
-43.26
-38.92
-35.73
-30.21
Tax paid
-57.18
-126.83
-171.95
-3.6
Working capital
-112.32
268.04
207.28
-4.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.03
3.82
92.66
38.36
Op profit growth
-56.69
3.12
362.95
21.29
EBIT growth
-57.54
4.15
479.37
29.94
Net profit growth
-62.73
23.04
1,204.29
493.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,132.79
2,217.11
2,184.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,132.79
2,217.11
2,184.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
30.07
25.61
32.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varinder Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandhya Mehta
Joint Managing Director
Vikas Gupta
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajender Mohan Malla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harpal Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhay Raj Singh
Director (Works)
Kushal Kumar Rana
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
SHARAD TYAGI
Executive Director
Abhiraj Gupta
Additional Director
Rajni Jha
Reports by IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in September, 1986 is a renowned company in the Active PharmaceuticalIngredient (API) and specialty chemicals sectors. With substantive manufacturing capacities, the Company benefits from economiesof scale and cost supremacy. Its extensive expertise in both API and specialty chemicals strengthens its business model and opens doors to diversified growth opportunities.Within the API segment, IOL develops and supplies a wide range of essential products utilized by pharmaceutical companies worldwide for the production of key medicines. It serves as a global supplier of various APIs, including Ibuprofen, Metformin, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, and Fenofibrate, alongside other APIs, and maintains a significant presence in all major therapeutic categories.In the Specialty Chemicals division, IOL manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene (IBB), Mono Chloro Acetic Acid (MCA), and Acetyl Chloride. The Company is a leader in fostering green chemistry through its extensive production of Ethyl Acetate, a sustainable and environmentally friendly solvent. As one of the largest manufacturers globally, the Company plays a vital role in promoting the adoption of eco-friendly practices in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, printing, flexible packaging, adhesives, surface coatings, flavors, paints & lamination, and essences.The company has two manufacturing units namely API Unit and Chemical Unit located in Punjab. A
The IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹429.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2522.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 24.92 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹330.85 and ₹537.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.47%, 3 Years at -3.79%, 1 Year at -11.33%, 6 Month at -1.80%, 3 Month at -7.33% and 1 Month at 8.07%.
