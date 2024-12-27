|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday the 27th December 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up as may be determined by the Board of Directors. Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 27th December 2024, has approved, inter alia, the sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee two only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The proposed sub-division/split is subject to the approval of the Shareholders through Postal Ballot process. The Record Date for determining eligibility for the sub-division/split will be communicated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Ms Rajni Jha as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. 28th October 2024 inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Appointment of Ms Rajni Jha (DIN: 10818947) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years, with effect from 28th October 2024, subject to approval of Members of the Company. 2. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot for appointment of Ms Rajni Jha as Independent Director of the Company. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting dated 14th May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 6th February 2024 declared an Interim dividend of Rs 5/- (50%) per equity share of face value of Rs 10/-each for the Financial year 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. 6th February 2024 has inter alia considered and approved: 1. The Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Copy of the said Financial Results along with unmodified Auditors Report thereon is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 1. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- (50%) per Equity Share of Face Value Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Fixed 16th February 2024 as the Record Date to determine the names of the equity shareholders, who shall be entitled to receive the above said Interim Dividend. The payment of the Interim Dividend shall be made to the eligible shareholders with in 30 days of declaration of dividend. 4. Closing of M/s IOL Global Limited, UK, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)
