Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday the 27th December 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up as may be determined by the Board of Directors. Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 27th December 2024, has approved, inter alia, the sub-division / split of each equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupee two only) each, fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The proposed sub-division/split is subject to the approval of the Shareholders through Postal Ballot process. The Record Date for determining eligibility for the sub-division/split will be communicated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Appointment of Ms Rajni Jha as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. 28th October 2024 inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Appointment of Ms Rajni Jha (DIN: 10818947) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years, with effect from 28th October 2024, subject to approval of Members of the Company. 2. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek the approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot for appointment of Ms Rajni Jha as Independent Director of the Company. Read less..

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

IOL CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting dated 14th May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024