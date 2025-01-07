Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,184.02
1,966.98
1,894.47
983.3
yoy growth (%)
11.03
3.82
92.66
38.36
Raw materials
-1,570.51
-1,102.84
-1,065.01
-695.28
As % of sales
71.9
56.06
56.21
70.7
Employee costs
-141.3
-115.55
-97.2
-56.1
As % of sales
6.46
5.87
5.13
5.7
Other costs
-215.93
-156.75
-158.38
-107.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.88
7.96
8.36
10.97
Operating profit
256.28
591.84
573.88
123.96
OPM
11.73
30.08
30.29
12.6
Depreciation
-43.26
-38.92
-35.73
-30.21
Interest expense
-8.29
-5.83
-20.93
-64.35
Other income
32.04
24.3
16.02
1.9
Profit before tax
236.77
571.39
533.24
31.3
Taxes
-57.18
-126.83
-171.95
-3.6
Tax rate
-24.15
-22.19
-32.24
-11.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
179.59
444.56
361.29
27.7
Exceptional items
-13.93
0
0
0
Net profit
165.66
444.56
361.29
27.7
yoy growth (%)
-62.73
23.04
1,204.29
493.14
NPM
7.58
22.6
19.07
2.81
