IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

432.7
(0.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,184.02

1,966.98

1,894.47

983.3

yoy growth (%)

11.03

3.82

92.66

38.36

Raw materials

-1,570.51

-1,102.84

-1,065.01

-695.28

As % of sales

71.9

56.06

56.21

70.7

Employee costs

-141.3

-115.55

-97.2

-56.1

As % of sales

6.46

5.87

5.13

5.7

Other costs

-215.93

-156.75

-158.38

-107.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.88

7.96

8.36

10.97

Operating profit

256.28

591.84

573.88

123.96

OPM

11.73

30.08

30.29

12.6

Depreciation

-43.26

-38.92

-35.73

-30.21

Interest expense

-8.29

-5.83

-20.93

-64.35

Other income

32.04

24.3

16.02

1.9

Profit before tax

236.77

571.39

533.24

31.3

Taxes

-57.18

-126.83

-171.95

-3.6

Tax rate

-24.15

-22.19

-32.24

-11.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

179.59

444.56

361.29

27.7

Exceptional items

-13.93

0

0

0

Net profit

165.66

444.56

361.29

27.7

yoy growth (%)

-62.73

23.04

1,204.29

493.14

NPM

7.58

22.6

19.07

2.81

