IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, incorporated in September, 1986 is a renowned company in the Active PharmaceuticalIngredient (API) and specialty chemicals sectors. With substantive manufacturing capacities, the Company benefits from economiesof scale and cost supremacy. Its extensive expertise in both API and specialty chemicals strengthens its business model and opens doors to diversified growth opportunities.Within the API segment, IOL develops and supplies a wide range of essential products utilized by pharmaceutical companies worldwide for the production of key medicines. It serves as a global supplier of various APIs, including Ibuprofen, Metformin, Clopidogrel, Lamotrigine, Pantoprazole, and Fenofibrate, alongside other APIs, and maintains a significant presence in all major therapeutic categories.In the Specialty Chemicals division, IOL manufactures Ethyl Acetate, Iso Butyl Benzene (IBB), Mono Chloro Acetic Acid (MCA), and Acetyl Chloride. The Company is a leader in fostering green chemistry through its extensive production of Ethyl Acetate, a sustainable and environmentally friendly solvent. As one of the largest manufacturers globally, the Company plays a vital role in promoting the adoption of eco-friendly practices in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, printing, flexible packaging, adhesives, surface coatings, flavors, paints & lamination, and essences.The company has two manufacturing units namely API Unit and Chemical Unit located in Punjab. API Unit manufactures Ibuprofen with the installed Capacity of 10 MTPD. Chemical Unit manufactures organic chemicals such as Glacial Acetic Acid, Ethyl Acetate, Acetic Anhydride, Mono chloro acetic Acid, Acetyl Chloride and Iso butyl Benzene. The company is having their presence in over 40 countries across the world, which includes Bangladesh, Thailand, UAE, Syria, Singapore, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Egypt, and many others. They have strong business relationships with a number of prestigious clients such as Ranbaxy Labs, Dr Reddy. DS Group, Cipla, Uflex Industries, ITC Ltd, ICI Paints, Asian Paints, Pidillte, Rallis India, Hindustan Polymide, Gujarat Super Phosphate and Avon Organics Ltd etc.The capacity enhancement project and Multi Product PPIs Plant and other pharmaceutical intermediate products with a CAPEX of Rs 130 crore was completed in 2012. The Company undertook another project of multi product plant for manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients and upgrading of R&D facilities involving a CAPEX of Rs 58.41 crore.G Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (GDPL) was merged with Company, through The Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR), vide its order dated 15 March 2012, with appointed date of 1 April 2010. The said Merger was made effective on 20 April 2012 and consequently GDPL ceased to exit from that date.During the current year 2016-17, the Company converted its existing multiple purpose plant into a dedicated ibuprofen manufacturing facility and resulting to its conversion, the ibuprofen manufacturing facility increased from 6200 TPA to 7200 TPA. During year 2017-18, Unit III to manufacture Fenofi brate, Clopidogrel and Lamotrigine Project was set up which costed Rs 16.48 crore. The company also setup Unit IV for manufacturing Metformin an anti-diabetic drug with a capacity of 3000 MT per annum with project cost of Rs 10.02 crore. It enhanced installed capacity of Ibuprofen from 7200 TPA to 10000 TPA by debottlenecking and re-engineering the plant in the month of August 2018.During year 2019, the Company has enhanced installed capacity of Metformin from 3,000 TPA to 4,000 TPA with a capex of Rs 2.71 crore; it set up Unit V o manufacture Clopidogrel Bisulphate & Fenofibrate with a capacity of 180 MT per annum with capex of Rs 19.26 crore; it further enhanced existing manufacturing facilities of Ibuprofen from 10,000 TPA to 12,000 TPA and Iso Butyl Benzene from 9,000 TPA to 12,000 TPA in May 2019 with capex of Rs 12.10 crore. During 2020, the Company set up Unit VI, with an installed capacity of 240 MT per annum, which costed Rs 33.83 Crore, to manufacture Pantoprazole and has started its trial production. During 2021, the Company set up an another Unit-7 for manufacturing Metformin with an additional capacity of 7,200 MT per annum for project costing Rs 28 cr. It installed new manufacturing facilities Unit-8 to manufacture Ibuprofen Derivatives and other Pharma Products during FY 2020-21. It increased existing manufacturing facilities of Ethyl Acetate from 87,000 MT per annum to 100,000 MT per annum in Chemical segment during 2021-22.During the year 2022-23, IOL- Foundation was incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary company. The Company set up multi product manufacturing facilities Unit 10 for manufacturing pharma APIs. It identified to manufacture Fenofibrate, Lamotrigine etc in this unit. Further, it also initiated the project for installation of new manufacturing facilities (Unit-9) for manufacturing Gabapentin and other Pharma products during the year, which is under implementation.In 2023-24, Company commenced the production of Acetic Anhydride in the chemical division mainly for captive consumption as well as merchant sale with installed capacity of 25000 MTPA.