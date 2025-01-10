Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.22
13.1
13.1
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
174.18
145.79
119.66
108.83
Net Worth
187.4
158.89
132.76
121.93
Minority Interest
Debt
8.94
6
0
6.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.32
3.7
4.1
2.11
Total Liabilities
200.66
168.59
136.86
130.83
Fixed Assets
9.3
24.28
22.6
25.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.12
50.67
15.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.25
1.53
0.86
0.25
Networking Capital
41.17
27.03
37.49
29.31
Inventories
15
20.68
29.74
29.72
Inventory Days
57.71
Sundry Debtors
10.95
20.87
15.58
12.66
Debtor Days
24.58
Other Current Assets
33.89
13.38
20.4
20.56
Sundry Creditors
-7.6
-16.58
-18.55
-18.05
Creditor Days
35.05
Other Current Liabilities
-11.07
-11.32
-9.68
-15.58
Cash
147.93
114.63
25.25
60.23
Total Assets
200.65
168.59
136.87
130.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.