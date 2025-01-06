iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

620.75
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Jagsonpal Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.87

9.41

-11.62

1.59

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.12

-0.31

-1.99

Tax paid

-4.81

-1.54

0.07

-2.53

Working capital

16.88

-7.6

-14.27

6.47

Other operating items

Operating

32.85

-0.85

-26.14

3.54

Capital expenditure

4.29

2.17

0.77

-37.47

Free cash flow

37.14

1.31

-25.36

-33.92

Equity raised

189.7

175

193.57

170.47

Investing

3.92

11.39

0

0

Financing

14.93

12.92

16.23

-14.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0.26

0.26

Net in cash

245.69

200.63

184.7

122.53

Jagsonpal Pharma : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.