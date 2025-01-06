Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.87
9.41
-11.62
1.59
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.12
-0.31
-1.99
Tax paid
-4.81
-1.54
0.07
-2.53
Working capital
16.88
-7.6
-14.27
6.47
Other operating items
Operating
32.85
-0.85
-26.14
3.54
Capital expenditure
4.29
2.17
0.77
-37.47
Free cash flow
37.14
1.31
-25.36
-33.92
Equity raised
189.7
175
193.57
170.47
Investing
3.92
11.39
0
0
Financing
14.93
12.92
16.23
-14.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0.26
0.26
Net in cash
245.69
200.63
184.7
122.53
