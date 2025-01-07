iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

651.65
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.94

158.56

126.53

143.87

yoy growth (%)

18.52

25.31

-12.05

0.26

Raw materials

-80.77

-56.18

-61.11

-58.94

As % of sales

42.97

35.43

48.29

40.97

Employee costs

-53.98

-50.37

-41.87

-40.95

As % of sales

28.72

31.76

33.09

28.46

Other costs

-34.1

-43.47

-34.64

-38.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.14

27.41

27.38

26.55

Operating profit

19.07

8.53

-11.1

5.76

OPM

10.15

5.38

-8.77

4

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.12

-0.31

-1.99

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.51

-0.65

-2.64

Other income

4.39

2.52

0.45

0.46

Profit before tax

21.87

9.41

-11.62

1.59

Taxes

-4.81

-1.54

0.07

-2.53

Tax rate

-22

-16.39

-0.65

-158.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.05

7.87

-11.55

-0.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

12.79

Net profit

17.05

7.87

-11.55

11.86

yoy growth (%)

116.72

-168.14

-197.35

264.59

NPM

9.07

4.96

-9.12

8.24

