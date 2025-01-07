Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.94
158.56
126.53
143.87
yoy growth (%)
18.52
25.31
-12.05
0.26
Raw materials
-80.77
-56.18
-61.11
-58.94
As % of sales
42.97
35.43
48.29
40.97
Employee costs
-53.98
-50.37
-41.87
-40.95
As % of sales
28.72
31.76
33.09
28.46
Other costs
-34.1
-43.47
-34.64
-38.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.14
27.41
27.38
26.55
Operating profit
19.07
8.53
-11.1
5.76
OPM
10.15
5.38
-8.77
4
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.12
-0.31
-1.99
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.51
-0.65
-2.64
Other income
4.39
2.52
0.45
0.46
Profit before tax
21.87
9.41
-11.62
1.59
Taxes
-4.81
-1.54
0.07
-2.53
Tax rate
-22
-16.39
-0.65
-158.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.05
7.87
-11.55
-0.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
12.79
Net profit
17.05
7.87
-11.55
11.86
yoy growth (%)
116.72
-168.14
-197.35
264.59
NPM
9.07
4.96
-9.12
8.24
