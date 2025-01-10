Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
43.15%
43.25%
43.29%
43.33%
43.57%
Indian
24.66%
24.71%
24.74%
24.76%
24.9%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.1%
2.4%
1.95%
1.57%
1.35%
Non-Institutions
30.08%
29.61%
30%
30.32%
30.16%
Total Non-Promoter
32.18%
32.02%
31.95%
31.9%
31.51%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
