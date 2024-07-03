Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹665.75
Prev. Close₹656.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹487.37
Day's High₹665.75
Day's Low₹610.15
52 Week's High₹820.1
52 Week's Low₹273.6
Book Value₹76.94
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,650.76
P/E65
EPS10.08
Divi. Yield0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.22
13.1
13.1
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
174.18
145.79
119.66
108.83
Net Worth
187.4
158.89
132.76
121.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.94
158.56
126.53
143.87
yoy growth (%)
18.52
25.31
-12.05
0.26
Raw materials
-80.77
-56.18
-61.11
-58.94
As % of sales
42.97
35.43
48.29
40.97
Employee costs
-53.98
-50.37
-41.87
-40.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.87
9.41
-11.62
1.59
Depreciation
-1.08
-1.12
-0.31
-1.99
Tax paid
-4.81
-1.54
0.07
-2.53
Working capital
16.88
-7.6
-14.27
6.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.52
25.31
-12.05
0.26
Op profit growth
123.59
-176.82
-292.53
-51.15
EBIT growth
125.46
-190.51
-358.5
-54.72
Net profit growth
116.72
-168.14
-197.35
264.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Gupta
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Harsha Raghavan
Independent Director
Debasis Bikash Nandy
Independent Director
Radhika Dudhat
Independent Director
Pallavi Dinodia
Non Executive Director
Prithipal Singh Kochhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Joshi
Summary
Promoted by Rajpal Singh Kochhar in August, 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the manufacture and marketing bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals at its plant at Faridabad in Haryana. The Company has adopted the strategy of clubbing all its products in seven groups for effective marketing and reducing costs. Simultaneously, it has geared up to set up an ultra modern multi-purpose basic drugs and formulation plant through its subsidiary, Jagsonpal Exports India Pvt Ltd.The company has a strategic alliance with Fidia Spa, Italy; and B Spofola, Czechoslovakia; to manufacture sophisticated drugs in India. It has tied up with another Israel-based company, Makhteshim Chemical Works, for acquiring the marketing rights of an anti-oxidant product. In 1994, the company has also promoted Aresco Financial Services, a new financial company.The Companys R&D activities have resulted in manufacturing process upgradation, improving packaging, and cost containment. Its R&D activities are geared towards development of new product technologies which can be commercialised in future.It has tied up with Lycored Natural Products Industries (LNP) of Israel, to launch a completely natural Lycopene bioactive product, Lycored, in India and SouthEast Asia.In the fiscal 2001, the companys sales grew by 15% to Rs 136.52 crore and the profit at the net level was up 8% to Rs 10.15 crore. This was achieved against heavy odds, such as, sluggish market trends, lower growth rate of the industry and
The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹621.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1650.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 65 and 8.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹273.6 and ₹820.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.50%, 3 Years at 54.15%, 1 Year at 63.97%, 6 Month at 92.87%, 3 Month at 50.94% and 1 Month at -8.13%.
