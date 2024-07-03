iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

621.85
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:54 PM

  • Open665.75
  • Day's High665.75
  • 52 Wk High820.1
  • Prev. Close656.05
  • Day's Low610.15
  • 52 Wk Low 273.6
  • Turnover (lac)487.37
  • P/E65
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value76.94
  • EPS10.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,650.76
  • Div. Yield0.76
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

665.75

Prev. Close

656.05

Turnover(Lac.)

487.37

Day's High

665.75

Day's Low

610.15

52 Week's High

820.1

52 Week's Low

273.6

Book Value

76.94

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,650.76

P/E

65

EPS

10.08

Divi. Yield

0.76

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.15%

Foreign: 43.15%

Indian: 24.66%

Non-Promoter- 2.10%

Institutions: 2.10%

Non-Institutions: 30.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.22

13.1

13.1

13.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

174.18

145.79

119.66

108.83

Net Worth

187.4

158.89

132.76

121.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.94

158.56

126.53

143.87

yoy growth (%)

18.52

25.31

-12.05

0.26

Raw materials

-80.77

-56.18

-61.11

-58.94

As % of sales

42.97

35.43

48.29

40.97

Employee costs

-53.98

-50.37

-41.87

-40.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.87

9.41

-11.62

1.59

Depreciation

-1.08

-1.12

-0.31

-1.99

Tax paid

-4.81

-1.54

0.07

-2.53

Working capital

16.88

-7.6

-14.27

6.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.52

25.31

-12.05

0.26

Op profit growth

123.59

-176.82

-292.53

-51.15

EBIT growth

125.46

-190.51

-358.5

-54.72

Net profit growth

116.72

-168.14

-197.35

264.59

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manish Gupta

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Harsha Raghavan

Independent Director

Debasis Bikash Nandy

Independent Director

Radhika Dudhat

Independent Director

Pallavi Dinodia

Non Executive Director

Prithipal Singh Kochhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Rajpal Singh Kochhar in August, 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the manufacture and marketing bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals at its plant at Faridabad in Haryana. The Company has adopted the strategy of clubbing all its products in seven groups for effective marketing and reducing costs. Simultaneously, it has geared up to set up an ultra modern multi-purpose basic drugs and formulation plant through its subsidiary, Jagsonpal Exports India Pvt Ltd.The company has a strategic alliance with Fidia Spa, Italy; and B Spofola, Czechoslovakia; to manufacture sophisticated drugs in India. It has tied up with another Israel-based company, Makhteshim Chemical Works, for acquiring the marketing rights of an anti-oxidant product. In 1994, the company has also promoted Aresco Financial Services, a new financial company.The Companys R&D activities have resulted in manufacturing process upgradation, improving packaging, and cost containment. Its R&D activities are geared towards development of new product technologies which can be commercialised in future.It has tied up with Lycored Natural Products Industries (LNP) of Israel, to launch a completely natural Lycopene bioactive product, Lycored, in India and SouthEast Asia.In the fiscal 2001, the companys sales grew by 15% to Rs 136.52 crore and the profit at the net level was up 8% to Rs 10.15 crore. This was achieved against heavy odds, such as, sluggish market trends, lower growth rate of the industry and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹621.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹1650.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 65 and 8.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹273.6 and ₹820.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 90.50%, 3 Years at 54.15%, 1 Year at 63.97%, 6 Month at 92.87%, 3 Month at 50.94% and 1 Month at -8.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.81 %
Institutions - 2.10 %
Public - 30.08 %

