Summary

Promoted by Rajpal Singh Kochhar in August, 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the manufacture and marketing bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals at its plant at Faridabad in Haryana. The Company has adopted the strategy of clubbing all its products in seven groups for effective marketing and reducing costs. Simultaneously, it has geared up to set up an ultra modern multi-purpose basic drugs and formulation plant through its subsidiary, Jagsonpal Exports India Pvt Ltd.The company has a strategic alliance with Fidia Spa, Italy; and B Spofola, Czechoslovakia; to manufacture sophisticated drugs in India. It has tied up with another Israel-based company, Makhteshim Chemical Works, for acquiring the marketing rights of an anti-oxidant product. In 1994, the company has also promoted Aresco Financial Services, a new financial company.The Companys R&D activities have resulted in manufacturing process upgradation, improving packaging, and cost containment. Its R&D activities are geared towards development of new product technologies which can be commercialised in future.It has tied up with Lycored Natural Products Industries (LNP) of Israel, to launch a completely natural Lycopene bioactive product, Lycored, in India and SouthEast Asia.In the fiscal 2001, the companys sales grew by 15% to Rs 136.52 crore and the profit at the net level was up 8% to Rs 10.15 crore. This was achieved against heavy odds, such as, sluggish market trends, lower growth rate of the industry and

Read More