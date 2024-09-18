iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd AGM

215.25
(7.06%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:30 PM

Jagsonpal Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the 45th Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. (IST) through OAVM. Company has fixed record date Friday, September 06, 2024 for determining entitlement of dividend. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith summary of Proceedings of the 45th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. (IST), through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means. The detailed results of e-voting (both for remote e-voting and Voting at AGM) along with Scrutinizer report shall be intimated separately (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)

