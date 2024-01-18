|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|5
|100
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the following: 1.The Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- (100%) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
