Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. (ii) Proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company and other applicable approval(s) (if any). Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. Please find enclosed Unaudited financial result and limited review report for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:40 p.m. and concluded at 06:25 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the following: 1.Audited (Standalone) Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- (100%) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

