iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting

216.35
(2.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:44 AM

Jagsonpal Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. (ii) Proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company and other applicable approval(s) (if any). Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. Please find enclosed Unaudited financial result and limited review report for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:40 p.m. and concluded at 06:25 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the following: 1.Audited (Standalone) Financial Results along with Independent Auditors Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 5/- (100%) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. In this regard, kindly find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with its Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:15 p.m. and concluded at 05:05 p.m. Please find enclosed the intimation on change in Key Managerial Personnel. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Jagsonpal Pharma: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.