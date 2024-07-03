Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Summary

Promoted by Rajpal Singh Kochhar in August, 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited is engaged in the manufacture and marketing bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals at its plant at Faridabad in Haryana. The Company has adopted the strategy of clubbing all its products in seven groups for effective marketing and reducing costs. Simultaneously, it has geared up to set up an ultra modern multi-purpose basic drugs and formulation plant through its subsidiary, Jagsonpal Exports India Pvt Ltd.The company has a strategic alliance with Fidia Spa, Italy; and B Spofola, Czechoslovakia; to manufacture sophisticated drugs in India. It has tied up with another Israel-based company, Makhteshim Chemical Works, for acquiring the marketing rights of an anti-oxidant product. In 1994, the company has also promoted Aresco Financial Services, a new financial company.The Companys R&D activities have resulted in manufacturing process upgradation, improving packaging, and cost containment. Its R&D activities are geared towards development of new product technologies which can be commercialised in future.It has tied up with Lycored Natural Products Industries (LNP) of Israel, to launch a completely natural Lycopene bioactive product, Lycored, in India and SouthEast Asia.In the fiscal 2001, the companys sales grew by 15% to Rs 136.52 crore and the profit at the net level was up 8% to Rs 10.15 crore. This was achieved against heavy odds, such as, sluggish market trends, lower growth rate of the industry and severe competition from drug majors. However the company has introduced various measures to counter the above factors so as to achieve continued growth and opportunity.The new manufacturing facility at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand started production in April 2009. The Company launched two brands, Divatrone and ProRetro in the market segment, Dydrogesterone, which was earlier dominated by a global pharma Company in August, 2021.On June 27, 2022, Infinity Holdings, an India-focused investment group acquired control over the Company consequent to acquisition of 43.73% of equity capital and became Promoters of the Company. The Company identified several products as part of new launches such as Indocap Gel, Lycored Plus, MemUp, Queezy ER to enhance healthcare professionals confidence and improve patient outcomes in 2023-24. It acquired the India and Bhutan business of Yash Pharma in May, 2024.