Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Split

Jagsonpal Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split23 Oct 20248 Jan 20258 Jan 202552
Sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. In terms of Reg. 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulations, 2015 the Company has fixed record date as January 08, 2025 for sub division/Split of face value from Rs. 5 to Rs. 2. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD have fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (507789) RECORD DATE 08.01.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from Rs. 5/- each into Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE048B01027 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.12.2024) New : INE048B01035 Source : NSDL (06.01.2025) Sub: Change in ISIN - Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited (JAGSNPHARM) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 08, 2025 Symbol JAGSNPHARM Company Name Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited New ISIN INE048B01035 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., January 08, 2025. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (NSE Circular dated on 06.01.2025) New ISIN No. INE048B01035 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.01.2025)

