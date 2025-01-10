Jay Ushin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.48
92.51
81.62
68.66
Net Worth
109.34
96.37
85.48
72.52
Minority Interest
Debt
147.79
111.78
123.33
134.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.37
3.96
3.86
3.3
Total Liabilities
259.5
212.11
212.67
210.37
Fixed Assets
182.57
174.78
175.97
179.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.33
3.48
2.8
2.95
Networking Capital
74.12
33.36
33.38
26.82
Inventories
78.88
89.67
80.01
70.38
Inventory Days
44.55
Sundry Debtors
56.1
64.59
53.45
59.69
Debtor Days
37.78
Other Current Assets
45.27
29.67
32.83
38.9
Sundry Creditors
-67.96
-107.59
-87.96
-82.37
Creditor Days
52.14
Other Current Liabilities
-38.17
-42.98
-44.95
-59.78
Cash
0.48
0.49
0.52
1.2
Total Assets
259.5
212.11
212.67
210.38
