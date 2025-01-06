iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jay Ushin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

678
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Ushin Ltd

Jay Ushin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

1.71

8.12

5.92

Depreciation

-19.16

-19.42

-15.49

-14.99

Tax paid

-4.55

0.91

2.55

-1.87

Working capital

5.37

-35.14

40.41

36.71

Other operating items

Operating

-17.79

-51.92

35.59

25.77

Capital expenditure

10.85

60.97

7.91

8.97

Free cash flow

-6.94

9.04

43.51

34.74

Equity raised

144.84

130.68

102.77

94.25

Investing

0

-0.69

0

0.63

Financing

7.47

-26.43

36.25

38.98

Dividends paid

0

0

1.15

0.77

Net in cash

145.36

112.6

183.69

169.38

Jay Ushin : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Ushin Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.