Jay Ushin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
1.71
8.12
5.92
Depreciation
-19.16
-19.42
-15.49
-14.99
Tax paid
-4.55
0.91
2.55
-1.87
Working capital
5.37
-35.14
40.41
36.71
Other operating items
Operating
-17.79
-51.92
35.59
25.77
Capital expenditure
10.85
60.97
7.91
8.97
Free cash flow
-6.94
9.04
43.51
34.74
Equity raised
144.84
130.68
102.77
94.25
Investing
0
-0.69
0
0.63
Financing
7.47
-26.43
36.25
38.98
Dividends paid
0
0
1.15
0.77
Net in cash
145.36
112.6
183.69
169.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.