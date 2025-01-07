Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
576.57
663
860.26
787.63
yoy growth (%)
-13.03
-22.92
9.22
14.52
Raw materials
-471.12
-522.92
-721.27
-659.71
As % of sales
81.71
78.87
83.84
83.75
Employee costs
-53.38
-70.42
-69.53
-63.69
As % of sales
9.25
10.62
8.08
8.08
Other costs
-31.56
-41.19
-49.21
-49.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.47
6.21
5.72
6.28
Operating profit
20.5
28.46
20.24
14.73
OPM
3.55
4.29
2.35
1.87
Depreciation
-19.16
-19.42
-15.49
-14.99
Interest expense
-13.67
-17.33
-10.98
-9.94
Other income
12.89
10.01
14.36
16.13
Profit before tax
0.55
1.71
8.12
5.92
Taxes
-4.55
0.91
2.55
-1.87
Tax rate
-819.66
53.27
31.47
-31.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4
2.63
10.67
4.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4
2.63
10.67
4.05
yoy growth (%)
-251.88
-75.31
163.2
-34.37
NPM
-0.69
0.39
1.24
0.51
