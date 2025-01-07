iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Ushin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

576.57

663

860.26

787.63

yoy growth (%)

-13.03

-22.92

9.22

14.52

Raw materials

-471.12

-522.92

-721.27

-659.71

As % of sales

81.71

78.87

83.84

83.75

Employee costs

-53.38

-70.42

-69.53

-63.69

As % of sales

9.25

10.62

8.08

8.08

Other costs

-31.56

-41.19

-49.21

-49.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.47

6.21

5.72

6.28

Operating profit

20.5

28.46

20.24

14.73

OPM

3.55

4.29

2.35

1.87

Depreciation

-19.16

-19.42

-15.49

-14.99

Interest expense

-13.67

-17.33

-10.98

-9.94

Other income

12.89

10.01

14.36

16.13

Profit before tax

0.55

1.71

8.12

5.92

Taxes

-4.55

0.91

2.55

-1.87

Tax rate

-819.66

53.27

31.47

-31.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4

2.63

10.67

4.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4

2.63

10.67

4.05

yoy growth (%)

-251.88

-75.31

163.2

-34.37

NPM

-0.69

0.39

1.24

0.51

