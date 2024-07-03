SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹690
Prev. Close₹708.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹690
Day's Low₹681
52 Week's High₹877
52 Week's Low₹650
Book Value₹295.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)262.87
P/E20.56
EPS34.46
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.48
92.51
81.62
68.66
Net Worth
109.34
96.37
85.48
72.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
576.57
663
860.26
787.63
yoy growth (%)
-13.03
-22.92
9.22
14.52
Raw materials
-471.12
-522.92
-721.27
-659.71
As % of sales
81.71
78.87
83.84
83.75
Employee costs
-53.38
-70.42
-69.53
-63.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
1.71
8.12
5.92
Depreciation
-19.16
-19.42
-15.49
-14.99
Tax paid
-4.55
0.91
2.55
-1.87
Working capital
5.37
-35.14
40.41
36.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.03
-22.92
9.22
14.52
Op profit growth
-27.95
40.61
37.36
-2.99
EBIT growth
-25.31
-0.24
20.34
-14.82
Net profit growth
-251.88
-75.31
163.2
-34.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
854.93
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
854.93
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
9.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ashwani Minda
Non Executive Director
Vandana Minda
Independent Director
Ciby Cyriac James
Independent Director
Arvind Kumar Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Kataria
Non Executive Director
Anirudh Minda
Independent Director
Dineshchandra Narendrakumar Dave
Independent Director
Deepak Jain
Reports by Jay Ushin Ltd
Summary
Jay Ushin Ltd., formerly known as Jay Yuhshin, promoted by Minda family in collaboration with U-Shin, Japan, is in the business of manufacturing automotive lock sets, combination switches, cluster switches, heater control lever, panel assembly and door latches. Even though the company is primarily established in 1986 as an OE Supplier to Maruti Udyog later its client base expanded and inlcludes big names in the automobile industry. The company now supplies lock sets, handle bar and ignition switches, etc, to leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Kinetic Honda Motors, etc. For a period of two years from 1992 to 1994 the company was in red even though it was making operational profits, but in 1994-95 it turned around to record net profit.The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchases and sale of components such as Lock and Key Sets, Switches, Heater Control Panels (HVAC) and Door Latches for automobiles. The company entered into technical collaboration agrement with YNS Inc., Japan for the manufacture of Instrument Clusters during 1995-96. The commercial production of Instrument Clusters commenced from August 1997. And during the year 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity for Automobile Locks, Combination Switch & Lever Assy. Heater Control. The company has also set up a manufacturing facility at Chennai during 1998-99 for supplying various auto components. During the same period the company has also imported technology fro
Read More
The Jay Ushin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹681 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Ushin Ltd is ₹262.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jay Ushin Ltd is 20.56 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Ushin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Ushin Ltd is ₹650 and ₹877 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jay Ushin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.54%, 3 Years at 13.08%, 1 Year at -3.19%, 6 Month at -1.19%, 3 Month at -6.01% and 1 Month at 0.07%.
