681
(-3.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:25:00 PM

  • Open690
  • Day's High690
  • 52 Wk High877
  • Prev. Close708.5
  • Day's Low681
  • 52 Wk Low 650
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E20.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value295.55
  • EPS34.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)262.87
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

Jay Ushin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Jay Ushin Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jay Ushin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jay Ushin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.04%

Foreign: 26.04%

Indian: 36.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 37.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jay Ushin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.48

92.51

81.62

68.66

Net Worth

109.34

96.37

85.48

72.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

576.57

663

860.26

787.63

yoy growth (%)

-13.03

-22.92

9.22

14.52

Raw materials

-471.12

-522.92

-721.27

-659.71

As % of sales

81.71

78.87

83.84

83.75

Employee costs

-53.38

-70.42

-69.53

-63.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

1.71

8.12

5.92

Depreciation

-19.16

-19.42

-15.49

-14.99

Tax paid

-4.55

0.91

2.55

-1.87

Working capital

5.37

-35.14

40.41

36.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.03

-22.92

9.22

14.52

Op profit growth

-27.95

40.61

37.36

-2.99

EBIT growth

-25.31

-0.24

20.34

-14.82

Net profit growth

-251.88

-75.31

163.2

-34.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019

Gross Sales

854.93

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

854.93

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

9.78

View Annually Results

Jay Ushin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jay Ushin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ashwani Minda

Non Executive Director

Vandana Minda

Independent Director

Ciby Cyriac James

Independent Director

Arvind Kumar Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Kataria

Non Executive Director

Anirudh Minda

Independent Director

Dineshchandra Narendrakumar Dave

Independent Director

Deepak Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jay Ushin Ltd

Summary

Jay Ushin Ltd., formerly known as Jay Yuhshin, promoted by Minda family in collaboration with U-Shin, Japan, is in the business of manufacturing automotive lock sets, combination switches, cluster switches, heater control lever, panel assembly and door latches. Even though the company is primarily established in 1986 as an OE Supplier to Maruti Udyog later its client base expanded and inlcludes big names in the automobile industry. The company now supplies lock sets, handle bar and ignition switches, etc, to leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Kinetic Honda Motors, etc. For a period of two years from 1992 to 1994 the company was in red even though it was making operational profits, but in 1994-95 it turned around to record net profit.The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchases and sale of components such as Lock and Key Sets, Switches, Heater Control Panels (HVAC) and Door Latches for automobiles. The company entered into technical collaboration agrement with YNS Inc., Japan for the manufacture of Instrument Clusters during 1995-96. The commercial production of Instrument Clusters commenced from August 1997. And during the year 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity for Automobile Locks, Combination Switch & Lever Assy. Heater Control. The company has also set up a manufacturing facility at Chennai during 1998-99 for supplying various auto components. During the same period the company has also imported technology fro
Company FAQs

What is the Jay Ushin Ltd share price today?

The Jay Ushin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹681 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Ushin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Ushin Ltd is ₹262.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Ushin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Ushin Ltd is 20.56 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Ushin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Ushin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Ushin Ltd is ₹650 and ₹877 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Ushin Ltd?

Jay Ushin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.54%, 3 Years at 13.08%, 1 Year at -3.19%, 6 Month at -1.19%, 3 Month at -6.01% and 1 Month at 0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Ushin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Ushin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.86 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 37.11 %

