Jay Ushin Ltd Summary

Jay Ushin Ltd., formerly known as Jay Yuhshin, promoted by Minda family in collaboration with U-Shin, Japan, is in the business of manufacturing automotive lock sets, combination switches, cluster switches, heater control lever, panel assembly and door latches. Even though the company is primarily established in 1986 as an OE Supplier to Maruti Udyog later its client base expanded and inlcludes big names in the automobile industry. The company now supplies lock sets, handle bar and ignition switches, etc, to leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Kinetic Honda Motors, etc. For a period of two years from 1992 to 1994 the company was in red even though it was making operational profits, but in 1994-95 it turned around to record net profit.The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchases and sale of components such as Lock and Key Sets, Switches, Heater Control Panels (HVAC) and Door Latches for automobiles. The company entered into technical collaboration agrement with YNS Inc., Japan for the manufacture of Instrument Clusters during 1995-96. The commercial production of Instrument Clusters commenced from August 1997. And during the year 1997-98, the company has increased the installed capacity for Automobile Locks, Combination Switch & Lever Assy. Heater Control. The company has also set up a manufacturing facility at Chennai during 1998-99 for supplying various auto components. During the same period the company has also imported technology from Shinchang Electrics Co. Ltd., Korea for Lock Key Sets and Combination Switches etc.Name of the Company was changed from Jay Yuhshin Limited to Jay Ushin Limited with effect from May 17, 2002. During year 2018-19, the Company incorporated a subsidiary named as Apoyo International PTE. LTD. at Singapore.