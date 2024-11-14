Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

JAY USHIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results (Results) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further as per our communication dated September 23 2024 for closure of trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from October 1 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of above Results. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alongwith Limited review report enclosed approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

JAY USHIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Results) of the Company for the quarter and year ended June 30 2024. 1. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Jain as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director for 5 years 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Ashwani Minda (DIN 00049966), as Chairman and Managing Director for 3 years 3. Reconstitution of Committees of the Board viz Audit, Stakeholders Relationship and Nomination and Remuneration 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the conducting of E-voting process at the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024. 5. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 has been approved by the Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

JAY USHIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Results) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on Equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-24. Further as per our communication dated March 23 2024 for closure of trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of above Results. Board approved : Recommended dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity shares of Rs.10/- each FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholder and the JV Partner, Ushin Ltd Board approved : 1.re-appointed RSM & Co., Co Secretaries as the Sec Auditor FY 2024-25. 2). re-appointed M/s K P M H & Associates , CA as the Internal Auditor FY 2024-25. 3.)re-appointed M/s. Ahuja Sunny & Co., Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor FY 2024-25. 4.) recommended dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity shares of Rs.10/- each FY 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholder and the JV Partner, Ushin Ltd. 5.) Audited Fin Results for the quarter and year ended Mar 31, 24. 6.) Declaration Audit report with unmodified opinion. 7.) Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Directors Report etc. 8.)38th AGM scheduled on Saturday, Sept 28, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (1ST) through (VC}/( OAVM). 9.) Date of Book Closure i.e. Register of Members will remain closed for the purpose of AGM from Sunday, Sept 22, 2024 to Saturday, Sept 28, 2024 (both days inclusive). 10.) Sept 21, 2024 fixed as record/Cut off date for payment of dividend of Rs. 3.00 per share for the FY 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

1. Mr.Dineshchandra Narendrakumar Dave (DIN: 10621205) and Dr. Ravinder Kumar Malhotra (DIN: 02024661) has been appointed as an additional director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company to hold office of Independent Director for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from May 8, 2024 to May 7, 2029, subject to the approval of the members by way of a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot. 2. Mr. Anirudh Minda (DIN: 03579926) has been appointed as an Non Executive additional director with effect from May 8, 2024 in terms of Section 161 of the Act and who is eligible for appointment as a Director, subject to the approval of the members by way of a Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024