Jay Ushin Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
854.93
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
854.93
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
9.78
Total Income
864.71
Total Expenditure
820.09
PBIDT
44.62
Interest
16.06
PBDT
28.57
Depreciation
15.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.27
Deferred Tax
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
11.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
3.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.21
PBDTM(%)
3.34
PATM(%)
1.34
