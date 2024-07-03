iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Ushin Ltd Annually Results

707.35
(3.10%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019

Gross Sales

854.93

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

854.93

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

9.78

Total Income

864.71

Total Expenditure

820.09

PBIDT

44.62

Interest

16.06

PBDT

28.57

Depreciation

15.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

1.27

Deferred Tax

-0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

11.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

29.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

3.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.21

PBDTM(%)

3.34

PATM(%)

1.34

