Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.48
15.48
15.3
15.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.32
32.84
35.28
20.95
Net Worth
48.8
48.32
50.58
36.25
Minority Interest
Debt
5.8
8.84
12.55
10.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.5
0.97
Total Liabilities
54.6
57.16
63.63
47.56
Fixed Assets
20.2
24.03
19.07
20.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
0
1.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.81
0.64
0
1.57
Networking Capital
31.09
24.36
14.85
18.75
Inventories
1.01
0.87
1.46
4.94
Inventory Days
44.55
Sundry Debtors
11.93
11.68
7.61
12.46
Debtor Days
112.37
Other Current Assets
23.45
18.41
20.03
18.53
Sundry Creditors
-1.86
-2.63
-2
-3.34
Creditor Days
30.12
Other Current Liabilities
-3.44
-3.97
-12.25
-13.84
Cash
0.51
6.12
29.71
5.68
Total Assets
54.61
57.15
63.63
47.56
