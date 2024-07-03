Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹51.1
Prev. Close₹52.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.35
Day's High₹53.7
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹70
52 Week's Low₹42.16
Book Value₹32.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.17
P/E133.64
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.48
15.48
15.3
15.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.32
32.84
35.28
20.95
Net Worth
48.8
48.32
50.58
36.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.47
20.56
19.26
17.46
yoy growth (%)
96.76
6.76
10.33
0.71
Raw materials
-0.64
-0.86
-1.29
-0.15
As % of sales
1.58
4.2
6.74
0.9
Employee costs
-9.17
-8.2
-4.98
-1.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.17
-9.77
0.48
1.12
Depreciation
-3.95
-3.9
-2.06
-1.18
Tax paid
-1.91
1.95
-0.23
-0.09
Working capital
7.16
-5.9
4.25
3.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
96.76
6.76
10.33
0.71
Op profit growth
-372.58
-283.35
6.61
41.91
EBIT growth
-300.68
-446.93
-13.79
29.9
Net profit growth
-244.07
-3,263.62
-76.06
146.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39.65
36.18
67.79
47.88
23.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.65
36.18
67.79
47.88
23.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.67
1.07
5.92
1.47
2.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
K Krishna Kishore
Non Executive Director
T Ravi Babu
Independent Director
G Bhanu Prakash
Chairman & Independent Directo
Koteswara Rao SSR
Executive Director
Snigdha Mothukuri
Non Executive Director
K. Jeevan Krishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharvari Swapnil Shinde
Executive Director
Nageswar Rao Yarllagadda
Independent Director
G. Venkata Subba Rao
Independent Director
Divakar Atluri
Independent Director
B Suryaprakash Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd
Summary
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd (Erstwhile Jeevan Softech Limited) was incorporated on 2nd February, 1999 to carry on the business Clinical research, Data Management Services. The Company was promoted by Krishna Kishore Kuchipudi and K Vanaja. The Company is an Independent Clinical Contract Research Organization offering reliable, cost effective and technology-driven clinical research solutions to various clients across the globe.The Company started with an overall focus on Products Development, International and Domestic markets and Training segment. During the year 2000-01,the company had developed and released products for Edible Oil Industry,Engineering Industry,Hospital Management.The company is the member of STPI under 100% Export oriented unit Registration scheme and also achieved Software Exports during 2000-01,to USA based organisation C.S.Consultants Inc.The company has entered into an agreement with the University of Madras as a strudy centre for Hyderabad to provide MCA,M.Sc,MBA through distance education mode by the Jeevan School of Computer Sciences,a division of Jeevan Softech Limited.The company had issued 15,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par to the public during 2000-01 and consequently the Share Capital of the company has risen to Rs.6.04 crores.In 2011, the Company started Medical Writing Services. It opened Jeevan Scientific New Corporate and Bioanalytical Lab facility in December, 2014. The Clinical Pharmacology Unit with 132 bed capacity opene
Read More
The Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is ₹79.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is 133.64 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is ₹42.16 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.36%, 3 Years at -33.17%, 1 Year at -12.68%, 6 Month at 1.03%, 3 Month at -4.16% and 1 Month at 0.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.