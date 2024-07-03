Summary

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd (Erstwhile Jeevan Softech Limited) was incorporated on 2nd February, 1999 to carry on the business Clinical research, Data Management Services. The Company was promoted by Krishna Kishore Kuchipudi and K Vanaja. The Company is an Independent Clinical Contract Research Organization offering reliable, cost effective and technology-driven clinical research solutions to various clients across the globe.The Company started with an overall focus on Products Development, International and Domestic markets and Training segment. During the year 2000-01,the company had developed and released products for Edible Oil Industry,Engineering Industry,Hospital Management.The company is the member of STPI under 100% Export oriented unit Registration scheme and also achieved Software Exports during 2000-01,to USA based organisation C.S.Consultants Inc.The company has entered into an agreement with the University of Madras as a strudy centre for Hyderabad to provide MCA,M.Sc,MBA through distance education mode by the Jeevan School of Computer Sciences,a division of Jeevan Softech Limited.The company had issued 15,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par to the public during 2000-01 and consequently the Share Capital of the company has risen to Rs.6.04 crores.In 2011, the Company started Medical Writing Services. It opened Jeevan Scientific New Corporate and Bioanalytical Lab facility in December, 2014. The Clinical Pharmacology Unit with 132 bed capacity opene

