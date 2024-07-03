iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Share Price

50
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.1
  • Day's High53.7
  • 52 Wk High70
  • Prev. Close52.12
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 42.16
  • Turnover (lac)4.35
  • P/E133.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.36
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.17
  • Div. Yield0
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

51.1

Prev. Close

52.12

Turnover(Lac.)

4.35

Day's High

53.7

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

70

52 Week's Low

42.16

Book Value

32.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.17

P/E

133.64

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.70%

Non-Promoter- 61.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.48

15.48

15.3

15.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.32

32.84

35.28

20.95

Net Worth

48.8

48.32

50.58

36.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.47

20.56

19.26

17.46

yoy growth (%)

96.76

6.76

10.33

0.71

Raw materials

-0.64

-0.86

-1.29

-0.15

As % of sales

1.58

4.2

6.74

0.9

Employee costs

-9.17

-8.2

-4.98

-1.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.17

-9.77

0.48

1.12

Depreciation

-3.95

-3.9

-2.06

-1.18

Tax paid

-1.91

1.95

-0.23

-0.09

Working capital

7.16

-5.9

4.25

3.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

96.76

6.76

10.33

0.71

Op profit growth

-372.58

-283.35

6.61

41.91

EBIT growth

-300.68

-446.93

-13.79

29.9

Net profit growth

-244.07

-3,263.62

-76.06

146.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39.65

36.18

67.79

47.88

23.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.65

36.18

67.79

47.88

23.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.67

1.07

5.92

1.47

2.53

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

K Krishna Kishore

Non Executive Director

T Ravi Babu

Independent Director

G Bhanu Prakash

Chairman & Independent Directo

Koteswara Rao SSR

Executive Director

Snigdha Mothukuri

Non Executive Director

K. Jeevan Krishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharvari Swapnil Shinde

Executive Director

Nageswar Rao Yarllagadda

Independent Director

G. Venkata Subba Rao

Independent Director

Divakar Atluri

Independent Director

B Suryaprakash Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

Summary

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd (Erstwhile Jeevan Softech Limited) was incorporated on 2nd February, 1999 to carry on the business Clinical research, Data Management Services. The Company was promoted by Krishna Kishore Kuchipudi and K Vanaja. The Company is an Independent Clinical Contract Research Organization offering reliable, cost effective and technology-driven clinical research solutions to various clients across the globe.The Company started with an overall focus on Products Development, International and Domestic markets and Training segment. During the year 2000-01,the company had developed and released products for Edible Oil Industry,Engineering Industry,Hospital Management.The company is the member of STPI under 100% Export oriented unit Registration scheme and also achieved Software Exports during 2000-01,to USA based organisation C.S.Consultants Inc.The company has entered into an agreement with the University of Madras as a strudy centre for Hyderabad to provide MCA,M.Sc,MBA through distance education mode by the Jeevan School of Computer Sciences,a division of Jeevan Softech Limited.The company had issued 15,20,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par to the public during 2000-01 and consequently the Share Capital of the company has risen to Rs.6.04 crores.In 2011, the Company started Medical Writing Services. It opened Jeevan Scientific New Corporate and Bioanalytical Lab facility in December, 2014. The Clinical Pharmacology Unit with 132 bed capacity opene
Company FAQs

What is the Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd share price today?

The Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is ₹79.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is 133.64 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is ₹42.16 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd?

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.36%, 3 Years at -33.17%, 1 Year at -12.68%, 6 Month at 1.03%, 3 Month at -4.16% and 1 Month at 0.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.30 %

