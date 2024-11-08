|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors of Jeevan Scientific Technology Limited at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of February, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. at registered office of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 considered and approved the following: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) 2. Limited Review Report (standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (Attached) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.