Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 08.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024