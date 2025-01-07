Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
40.47
20.56
19.26
17.46
yoy growth (%)
96.76
6.76
10.33
0.71
Raw materials
-0.64
-0.86
-1.29
-0.15
As % of sales
1.58
4.2
6.74
0.9
Employee costs
-9.17
-8.2
-4.98
-1.84
As % of sales
22.67
39.91
25.87
10.55
Other costs
-14.11
-17.55
-9.67
-12.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.88
85.37
50.2
70.76
Operating profit
16.53
-6.06
3.3
3.1
OPM
40.85
-29.49
17.17
17.77
Depreciation
-3.95
-3.9
-2.06
-1.18
Interest expense
-1.77
-2.31
-1.66
-1.36
Other income
2.37
2.52
0.9
0.56
Profit before tax
13.17
-9.77
0.48
1.12
Taxes
-1.91
1.95
-0.23
-0.09
Tax rate
-14.56
-20.01
-49.06
-8.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.25
-7.81
0.24
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.25
-7.81
0.24
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-244.07
-3,263.62
-76.06
146.07
NPM
27.82
-37.99
1.28
5.91
