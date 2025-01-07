iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51.68
(2.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

40.47

20.56

19.26

17.46

yoy growth (%)

96.76

6.76

10.33

0.71

Raw materials

-0.64

-0.86

-1.29

-0.15

As % of sales

1.58

4.2

6.74

0.9

Employee costs

-9.17

-8.2

-4.98

-1.84

As % of sales

22.67

39.91

25.87

10.55

Other costs

-14.11

-17.55

-9.67

-12.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.88

85.37

50.2

70.76

Operating profit

16.53

-6.06

3.3

3.1

OPM

40.85

-29.49

17.17

17.77

Depreciation

-3.95

-3.9

-2.06

-1.18

Interest expense

-1.77

-2.31

-1.66

-1.36

Other income

2.37

2.52

0.9

0.56

Profit before tax

13.17

-9.77

0.48

1.12

Taxes

-1.91

1.95

-0.23

-0.09

Tax rate

-14.56

-20.01

-49.06

-8.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.25

-7.81

0.24

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.25

-7.81

0.24

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-244.07

-3,263.62

-76.06

146.07

NPM

27.82

-37.99

1.28

5.91

Jeevan Scienti. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.