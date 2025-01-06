iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

Jeevan Scienti. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.17

-9.77

0.48

1.12

Depreciation

-3.95

-3.9

-2.06

-1.18

Tax paid

-1.91

1.95

-0.23

-0.09

Working capital

7.16

-5.9

4.25

3.17

Other operating items

Operating

14.46

-17.62

2.43

3.02

Capital expenditure

0.79

6.98

12.43

6.41

Free cash flow

15.26

-10.64

14.86

9.43

Equity raised

19.32

32.52

21.32

8.5

Investing

0

0

0.5

0

Financing

7.13

13.25

10.33

2.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.71

35.13

47.01

20.2

