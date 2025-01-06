Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.17
-9.77
0.48
1.12
Depreciation
-3.95
-3.9
-2.06
-1.18
Tax paid
-1.91
1.95
-0.23
-0.09
Working capital
7.16
-5.9
4.25
3.17
Other operating items
Operating
14.46
-17.62
2.43
3.02
Capital expenditure
0.79
6.98
12.43
6.41
Free cash flow
15.26
-10.64
14.86
9.43
Equity raised
19.32
32.52
21.32
8.5
Investing
0
0
0.5
0
Financing
7.13
13.25
10.33
2.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.71
35.13
47.01
20.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.