|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
96.11
17.36
12
4.75
Op profit growth
-372.94
-286.35
11.39
73.76
EBIT growth
-303.81
-449.66
-8.3
62.04
Net profit growth
-236.73
-7,781.4
-87.62
-13,596.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
37.01
-26.59
16.75
16.84
EBIT margin
33.66
-32.38
10.87
13.27
Net profit margin
25
-35.86
0.54
4.95
RoCE
35.96
-18.77
6.67
11.94
RoNW
10.07
-9.49
0.14
2.18
RoA
6.67
-5.19
0.08
1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.67
-5.61
0.1
0.97
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.07
-8.17
-1.75
-0.34
Book value per share
22.88
15.17
19.2
18.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.99
-2.87
417
41.54
P/CEPS
12.06
-1.97
-23.77
-116.19
P/B
2.67
1.06
2.17
2.21
EV/EBIDTA
4.95
-10.55
15.01
12.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-13.98
-18.56
-69.12
-10.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.75
176.39
247.19
186.07
Inventory days
17.14
8
5.09
27.55
Creditor days
-52.45
-55.09
-78.56
-73.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.33
2.78
-1.19
-1.71
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.67
0.78
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
0.23
-2.47
5.08
2.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.36
-3.61
-6.36
-0.87
Employee costs
-26.69
-43.62
-27.84
-12.39
Other costs
-34.92
-79.35
-49.03
-69.89
