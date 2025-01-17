iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Key Ratios

46.5
(-1.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

96.11

17.36

12

4.75

Op profit growth

-372.94

-286.35

11.39

73.76

EBIT growth

-303.81

-449.66

-8.3

62.04

Net profit growth

-236.73

-7,781.4

-87.62

-13,596.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

37.01

-26.59

16.75

16.84

EBIT margin

33.66

-32.38

10.87

13.27

Net profit margin

25

-35.86

0.54

4.95

RoCE

35.96

-18.77

6.67

11.94

RoNW

10.07

-9.49

0.14

2.18

RoA

6.67

-5.19

0.08

1.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.67

-5.61

0.1

0.97

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.07

-8.17

-1.75

-0.34

Book value per share

22.88

15.17

19.2

18.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.99

-2.87

417

41.54

P/CEPS

12.06

-1.97

-23.77

-116.19

P/B

2.67

1.06

2.17

2.21

EV/EBIDTA

4.95

-10.55

15.01

12.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-13.98

-18.56

-69.12

-10.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

82.75

176.39

247.19

186.07

Inventory days

17.14

8

5.09

27.55

Creditor days

-52.45

-55.09

-78.56

-73.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.33

2.78

-1.19

-1.71

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.67

0.78

0.48

Net debt / op. profit

0.23

-2.47

5.08

2.66

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.36

-3.61

-6.36

-0.87

Employee costs

-26.69

-43.62

-27.84

-12.39

Other costs

-34.92

-79.35

-49.03

-69.89

Jeevan Scienti. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.