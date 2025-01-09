Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry and The Drug Development Process

The drug development process involves the testing of drug candidates to demonstrate safety and efficacy in order to meet regulatory requirements. Developing new drugs for the treatment of human disease is an extremely expensive, complex, high-risk and time-consuming process. It is estimated that bringing a new drug or medical device to market can take up to 15 years and cost S2.5 billion or more.

The drug development process consists of two stages: pre-clinical and clinical. In the pre-clinical stage, the new drug candidate is tested in vitro and then in vivo in animals, generally over a one- to three-year period, to assess and optimize potential use in humans. After successful pre-clinical testing and receipt of required regulatory authorizations, the new drug candidate can be advanced to the clinical development stage, which involves testing in humans. As we are not part of the pre-clinical market at this point, we would like to discuss specifically on the clinical stage.

The clinical stage is the most time-consuming and expensive part of the drug development process. During the clinical stage, the drug candidate undergoes a series of tests in humans, including healthy volunteers, as well as participants with the targeted disease or condition. Human trials usually start on a small scale to assess safety, efficacy and dosage (Phase l-l I) and then expand to larger trials (Phase 111) to test efficacy and safety in the target population.

These trials are generally conducted in the following sequential phases, which may overlap or be combined:

• Phase I trials involve testing the drug candidate on a limited number of healthy individuals, typically 20 to 80 people, to determine the drug candidates basic safety data, including tolerance, absorption, metabolism and excretion. This phase lasts an average of six months to one year. In some therapeutic areas such as oncology, where cytotoxic compounds are being investigated, it is sometimes necessary to run Phase I trials in diagnosed patients instead of healthy individuals.

• Phase II trials involve testing a small number of volunteer participants, typically 100 to 200 people, who sufferfrom the targeted disease or condition, to assess the drug candidates effectiveness and how different doses work. This phase lasts an average of one to two years.

• Phase III trials involve testing large numbers of participants, typically several hundred to several thousand people, to evaluate efficacy on a large scale, as well as long-term safety. These trials involve numerous sites and generally last two to three years, but can be shorter or longer.

• Phase IV or post-approval clinical trials involve monitoring or verifying the risks and benefits of a drug product.

• Real-world data and evidence studies, meaning data and evidence gathered outside of the context of clinical trials, are often used to assess usage, potential benefits or risks, safety, effectiveness and health economics to achieve successful market access and product uptake.

Markets, Industry Structure and Developments Summary

The global drug discovery and development services market size is projected to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2025 from USD 11.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.0% during theforecast period. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR by 2025, primarily due to the presence of a large patient population, increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs. The global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 8.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing pipelines for biological candidates along with rising demand for additional analytical details on drugs as well as process development by regulatory agencies are boosting the market growth. Biologies safety testing market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAG R of 12.13% from 2020 to 2027.

The drug discovery services market is segmented into small-molecule drugs and biologic drugs where small molecule drugs account for the largest market share as small-molecule drugs are simple, well-defined, and easy to characterize. Generic medicines are those that are prescribed and sold-out beneath the non- proprietary name of their active ingredients or not below the brand or trade name, it is only under the general descriptive name. Generic drugs are only produced after the patent on a drug expires. Generics drugs are of the same quality as the branded drugs, but are less expensive due to the lower cost spent on the research and development. The generic pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach S426.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Further increase in R&D spending in the near future will provide a significant boost to drug discovery and development activities, which will ensure the growth of the drug discovery services market in the future. Drug innovators are under constant pressure to bring new products through the pipeline at a faster rate. Developing advanced analytical testing tools to assess and monitor the quality attributes of these products requires a broader set of equipment and expertise, which is for many companies, beyond the internal capacity. This would subsequently lead to increased instances of outsourcing pharmaceutical analytical testing services.

The increasing frequency of outsourcing R&D activities by the major pharmaceutical companies in order to focus on their core competencies is the vital impact rendering driver for this market. Furthermore, the economic efficiency offered by outsourcing rather than conducting an in-house study is expected to boost the demand. In the recent times, generic drug market has evolved into a positive business model for both Pharmaceutical companies as well as CROs not only in Regulated markets like USA and EU, but also in Emerging markets (ROW) which adhere to Stringent Regulatory Authorities (SRA). Due to longstanding patent proceedings, generic product development has shifted gears to complex generics and large molecule research. In addition to BA/BE studies for ROW region, Clinical research on Biosimilar has emerged as a new growth opportunity for the CRO industry based on patent expiry trends. Most small and mid-sized pharma companies as well as C ROs in India are still not addressing this opportunity.

In addition to above factors, few other contributing growth factors that will create increasing demand for our offering of services:

• Increased complexity in clinical development: Clinical trials continue to increase in complexity due to a confluence of factors including, but not limited to, (i) new therapeutic modalities, (ii) the collection of more clinical trial endpoints, (iii) more specific patient inclusion/exclusion criteria, (iv) ever-changing regulatory requirements and (v) an expansion of evidence generation methods, such as electronic patient-reported outcomes and virtual clinical trials. All of these factors result in more complex trial design, challenges in enrolling protocol-eligible patients, longer duration of clinical trials and greater overall clinical trial cost. As a result, we expect pharmaceutical companies to increasingly seek partners that have the experience and expertise to conduct cost-effective clinical studies. In particular, we believe large C ROs who possess scale, geographic reach and differentiated capabilities to manage the complexity of clinical trials will continue to grow at a higher rate and take market share versus the overall industry.

• Increasing importance to prove value of new therapies: As participants in the healthcare industry are increasingly focused on managing costs, pharmaceutical companies need to find alternatives to align market constituents on the value of their treatments. The ability to perform pre and post-approval studies to transform real-world data (such as medical claims data or electronic medical records) into real-world evidence provides pharmaceutical companies a solution to quantify the value of new therapies to market constituents. Real-world data and evidence enable pharmaceutical companies to develop better therapies and optimize the commercial potential of their new therapies. With increased R&D activity and competition among newly approved therapies in similar indications, we anticipate the continued adoption of real-world data and evidence to demonstrate the value of new medicines.

Company and Our Competitive Strengths

We believe we are well-positioned to serve the global pharmaceutical industry in obtaining the approval for, and maximizing the market access and value of, their medicines. We are one of the leading providers of clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry in India and abroad, focused on helping our customers bring their medicines to patients around the world. We have been providing a comprehensive suite of services in drug development life cycle to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, as well as other industry participants. We differentiate ourselves from others in our industry through our competitive strengths, which include: consistent quality, delivery and continuous innovation that has enabled us to grow faster than our underlying market. We are serving some of the top pharmaceutical companies in the world, and were involved in many successful drug approvals including high demand drugs.

Our purpose and mission are to support the health care industry by helping our customers deliver life-changing therapies to patients. We pursue our purpose and mission through our clinical research services and our strategy to optimize costs and time of drug development and hence increase value for our customers.

We believe our medical, scientific and clinical research expertise, along with our innovative technologies and knowledge of global regulatory requirements help our customers accelerate the development of safe and effective therapeutics and maximize returns on their R&D investments.

Our clinical development services include all phases of development (i.e., Phase l-l V), spanning from pre and post-approval services. Our services offer a range of high-value, advanced testing services, including bioanalytical services for small - large molecules ranging across Generics, Biosimilars and other new drugs. We have deep experience across a broad range of rapidly growing areas of drug development and engage with customers through a variety of commercial models, including both end-end service and other offerings tailored to address the specific needs of our customers.

We have developed significant expertise in the design and execution of complex clinical trials, a result of conducting studies on a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas. Over the past years, we have conducted about 666 clinical studies across various therapies and dosage forms, and our laboratory scientists have completed more than 220 bioanalytical method developments of small molecules and 10 bioanalytical method developments on large molecules and worked with more than 250 drugs/molecules. Among other elements, our ability to successfully assess feasibility in the context of study design, recruit for increasingly specialized populations and devise optimal regulatory strategies is essential to ourcompetitive advantage.

Our deep understanding of the drug development process has allowed us to effectively invest in and evolve our service offerings to meet the needs of our customers. We maintain a strong presence of experienced professionals and state of the art facilities in all key areas to support our customers drug development programs. We believe the investments in our businesses and our innovative solutions have enhanced the strength of our clinical research services and further differentiated our offerings from other organizations, providing us with meaningful competitive advantages and growth opportunities.

2. Opportunities and Threats

Post pandemic relaxation and wholistic efforts from the industry, Domestic and International authorities have created a positive environment for the service industry. This resulted in return of normalcy in business practices, legal and compliance procedures and overall improvement in outsourcing industry. Based on the current trends, focused approach towards continual quality and regulatory compliance is required for organizational growth. However, future growth can be sustainably achieved by emphasizing on good quality management and regulatory compliance within the clinical research industry with special focus on data integrity and reliability.

3. Segment-wise Performance

The Business plan of JSTL is to ensure multi-fold growth in business in the coming year(s) with primary focus on Quality. During the Financial Year under report, Clinical Research Services division has strengthened its services into offering the complete portfolio of services as explained below:

JSTL has the advantage of fully integrated scientific expert team from clinical research domain. JSTL offers a varied range of clinical research services like Bioavailability/Bioequivalence studies, various Clinical trials (including Phase I to Phase IV services) and Pharmacovigilance services. The technical team at JSTL has immense experience in handling various projects in diverse therapeutic areas for multiple regulatory authorities and has faced about 16 regulatory inspections successfully.

a. Clinical Operations-BA/BE

BA/BE studies have been a prime focus in JSTL service offerings so far and in this regard, major efforts have gone into maintenance and advancement of the JSTLs clinical facility. JSTL has its clinical pharmacology centre spread over 20,000 sq.ft. Accommodating a total of 132 beds distributed into 4 clinical pharmacology units with bed capacity of 42 (Clinic 1), 24 (Clinic2), 42 (Clinic3) and 24 (Clinic4). Thisfacility also consists of special care areas (3+3 beds), temperature and humidity-controlled Pharmacy area, emergency lift, tie-up with tertiary care hospitals and a dedicated ambulance to handle emergencies. This facility is capable of carrying out about 150 - 200 studies per year at a peak capacity based on the variation in study designs. Experienced, trained medical and para-medical staff conduct all the studies at thisfacility as per GCP compliance and all applicable regulations. JSTL has developed new capabilities of conducting large molecule clinical research activities in diabetes segment and have successfully conducted multiple glucose clamp studies.

The facility is in compliance with all the statutory requirements and the applicable regulatory requirements like that of CDSCO. The clinic has successfully cleared many regulatory inspections including USFDA, WHO, UK-MHRA, CDSCO and many sponsor audits and stands for its quality and safety procedures involved in delivering a reliable output to pharmaceutical companies who are developing products for global market.

b. Bioanalytical Research

JSTLs Bioanalytical research laboratory is designed with state of the art facility equipped with advanced instrumentation including ten (10) LC-MS/MS and one ELISA reader. The facility is in compliance with all the statutory requirements including applicable principles of GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) and the applicable regulatory requirements like that of CDSCO. This facility is being used to carry out the bioanalytical activities related to both healthy and patient-based BA/BE studies and all phases of clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies who are developing products for global market.

The lab, which stands for its quality data, has successfully cleared many regulatory inspections including USFDA, WHO, UK-MHRA, CDSCO and many sponsor audits. JSTL offers a unique combination of highly trained workforce enabled with well-equipped bioanalytical research and development (R&D) laboratory which can cater to diverse requirements of the Sponsors as per current needs. To specialize further into more niche services, JSTL is planning to add additional instruments in the near future.

c. Pathology Laboratory

JSTL has one of the best in-house NABL accredited Pathology Laboratory which caters to majority of the diagnostic/screening activities related to Clinical Research Participants and we are proud to say that JSTL got NABL accreditation to the lab. This lab can handle all general screening tests including Haematology, Serology, Biochemistry and Urine analysis. JSTLs Pathology laboratory is equipped with advanced modern equipment for conducting all the required assessments during medical screening activities in various clinical research projects.

d. Clinical Trials and Trial Management

JSTLs Clinical Trials team has a vast experience in executing clinical projects of different therapeutic areas across the globe. JSTL has rich pool of clinical investigators experienced in handling various phases of clinical projects including Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic studies. The Project management team oversees the technical and administrative aspects of the study. The team is committed to ensure timely update of project status, and meeting the client requirements in agreed timelines. In addition, our trained team of clinical research professionals, closely monitor the study execution periodically across various clinical sites all over India. JSTL aims to deliver the most effective, timely and reliable results possible in this segment.

JSTLs team has plans to offer Clinical Data Management (CDM) - Biostatistics and Medical writing services as both integrated and stand-alone customized services to suit and offer tailor-made services to customers of different categories. Apart from this, capability enhancement in clinical trials team is being emphasized in the areas of interventional trials, observational studies and risk-based monitoring studies to increase the customerengagement and retention.

e. Pharmacovigilance Services

JSTL has a very experienced and skilled Pharmacovigilance team to cater to Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry, both on Domestic and Global platforms. With the help of established PV software and trained team, JSTL is successfully supporting its customers for different PV services like PSURs, Signal detection & management, Risk management program (RMP), PADERs, PSMFs and PBRERs. With constant support and encouragementfrom JSTL management, PV group of JSTL is poised to achieve greater heights in future.

f. Other Services

JSTL has embarked on an ambitious journey of leveraging the technical know-how of the experienced personnel and healthy regulatory history, to convert the scale-up dreams into reality. The Organizational structure is being revisited after visualizing the revised business processes in line with prospective service offerings to JSTL customers including various decentralized line functions like Clinical Data Management (CDM) & Statistics and Medical writing.

4. Outlook

Based on recent market trends, the outlook for CRO services like BA/BE, PV, and CT looks promising, and the company is well positioned to benefit from the prevailing market trends. The overall focus on technology, innovation, quality and compliance in the company is high, and is open to evolve as per changing market requirements without compromising on the vision and ideology of JSTL.

Service portfolio diversification and Customer database expansion is being acted upon with unrelenting focus on process life cycle management coupled with a reinforced vigor of Regulatory compliance. Entry into new segments like complex generics (for example, large molecules, biosimilar, and sensitive molecules) is being planned and executed. In the current financial year 2024-25, the overall thought process is evolving into achieving transformation into a process-oriented organization with enhanced emphasis on service mindset and any-time-audit-readiness.

The overall focus of being a full-service CRO will enable the company to provide a range of end-to-end clinical research services to its existing customer base which will further fuel the growth of the company. Focus on delivering high-quality reliable services in time and at competitive prices should allow the company to improve customer satisfaction and hence retention as well as cross selling of services. As per the current business plan, Clinical trials and Pharmacovigilancewill be the growth drivers in coming years of JSTL.

JSTL as a group has further expanded its service offerings into new areas through its subsidiary Nayas Laboratories Private Limited. Nayas is Indias First of a kind Contract Research Organization specializing in Advanced Drug Delivery Technology Platforms and In-house, Novel, Innovative, Patentable Biomedical Polymers.

Nayas Laboratories Private Limited

Nayas aims to be one of the most promising Quality and Technology Driven Independent Formulation Research and Development Organization with primary focus on Drug Delivery Technology, Complex Generics, 505 (b)(2) & Para IV developments. Its center(s) are fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and robust technologies to develop high quality niche formulations/ globally accepted dossiers of various dosage forms and high-end cutting-edge polymers.

Nayas offers an end to end service model from Conceptualization to Commercialization with first-rate, robust, customer-centric and exceptional Drug Delivery Systems, Formulation Services and Pharmaceutical Polymers of a superior nature to prevent, alleviate and cure diseases. Nayas aims to enhance its expert and innovative solutions by best use of cutting-edge technology, rich expertise, world- class research and Development and its highest Qualitative approach. Nayass service offerings include:

• Novel & Patentable Biomedical Polymers

• Drug Delivery Technology Platforms

• Formulation & Analytical Development

• Quality and Regulatory Services

5. Risks and Concerns

Clinical research industry worldwide stays compliant to ICH requirements and subsequently the individual country regulatory requirements. Regulatory authorities evaluate CROs across the globe for the Quality Management System (QMS) design based on recent risk assessment and management related guidelines. Flence, due to risk categorization into low, medium and high, CROs need to adapt similar approach in identifying strengths and weaknesses within their quality management systems. Risk mitigation strategies are being constantly explored and evaluated for achieving continual improvement in organizational compliance. The concern however is to retain the right talent aligned towards the organizational thought process towards Regulatory Compliance and Quality by design approach.

6. Internal Control systems and their Adequacy

We have effective and adequate internal controls across all the functions including finance, supply chain, Quality, Operations, HR and IT to carry out and deliver effective and reliable work. We have periodical (weekly/monthly/quarterly/half-yearly/annual) review mechanisms across all functions to significantly

monitor various departments and address any issues immediately. Our Quality Assurance (Q A) team audits all our systems periodically and addresses the gaps through effective corrective and preventive actions. Similarly, we have internal financial controls which are duly certified by our statutory auditors (both internal and external). As an organization, we work with an ideology inspired by Quality, Integrity and Safety coupled with strong abidance to our inherent Values.

7. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

Revenues - Standalone

During the year under review, the Company on a standalone basis has recorded an income of Rs.3919.17 Lakhs and incurred a loss of Rs. 102.87 Lakhs as against the income of Rs.3723.99 and incurred a loss of Rs. 308.90 Lakhs respectively in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

Revenues - Consolidated

During the year under review, the Company on a consolidated basis has recorded an income of Rs. 4032.51 Lakhs and incurred a loss of Rs. 130.72 Lakhs as against the income of Rs. 3725.20 Lakhs and incurred a loss of Rs. 315.08 Lakhs respectively in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2023.

8. Material developments in Human Resources /Industrial Relations from, including number of people employed.

There are no material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations from FY 23 to F Y 24.

Particulars 31 March FY 24 31 March FY 23 Staff 244 250 Workmen -- -- Third Party 11 10 Total 255 260

9. Details of any change in Return or Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year.

RATIOS:

Particulars 2024-24 2022-23 Remarks Current Ratio 2.96 2.68 Decrease in Current Borrowings as compared to last year Debt Equity Ratio 0.12 0.18 Decrease in Current Borrowings as compared to last year Debt Service Coverage Ratio 2.11 0.91 Decrease in loss as compared to last year. Return on Equity (0.01) (0.06) Loss reported in current financial year is lesser when compared to loss in previous financial year. Inventory Turnover Ratio 40.97 31.09 Decrease in average inventory in the current year resulted in increase in Inventory Turnover ratio along with increase in turnover when compared to previous financial year. Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 3.26 3.75 Increase in average trade receivables in the current year. Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 1.70 1.07 Decrease in average trade payables in current year. Net Capital Turnover Ratio 2.40 2.07 Due to Increase in Turnover Net Profit Ratio (0.03) (0.10) Loss reported in current financial year is lesser when compared to profit in previous financial year. Return on Capital Employed (0.01) (0.05) Decrease in earnings before interest and taxes. Return on Net worth (2.10) (6.39) Loss reported in current financial year is less when compared to loss in previous financial year.

10. Any other Sector Specific ratios, as applicable: NotApplicable

11. Cautionary Statement

Although we believe we have been prudent in our projections, estimates, assumptions, expectations or predictions while making certain statements, realization is dependent on various factors. Should any known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information.