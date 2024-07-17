|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|30 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 09th August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through video conference / other audio-visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024) Outcome of 26th Annual General Meeting held on 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
