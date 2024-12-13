iifl-logo-icon 1
Jigar Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.9
(-3.00%)
Dec 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jigar Cables Ltd

Jigar Cables FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.38

0.4

0

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.43

-0.39

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.19

-0.06

0.02

Working capital

0.56

-0.76

1

Other operating items

Operating

0.53

-0.99

0.95

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0.47

1.82

Free cash flow

0.41

-0.52

2.77

Equity raised

13.36

12.71

9.25

Investing

0

1

0

Financing

0.88

-0.03

-1.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.65

13.15

10.52

