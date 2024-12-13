Jigar Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.38
0.4
0
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.43
-0.39
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.19
-0.06
0.02
Working capital
0.56
-0.76
1
Other operating items
Operating
0.53
-0.99
0.95
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0.47
1.82
Free cash flow
0.41
-0.52
2.77
Equity raised
13.36
12.71
9.25
Investing
0
1
0
Financing
0.88
-0.03
-1.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.65
13.15
10.52
