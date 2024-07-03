iifl-logo-icon 1
Jigar Cables Ltd Share Price

67.9
(-3.00%)
Dec 13, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open67.9
  • Day's High67.9
  • 52 Wk High99.85
  • Prev. Close70
  • Day's Low67.9
  • 52 Wk Low 44.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.35
  • P/E47.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.33
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jigar Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

67.9

Prev. Close

70

Turnover(Lac.)

1.35

Day's High

67.9

Day's Low

67.9

52 Week's High

99.85

52 Week's Low

44.5

Book Value

23.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.75

P/E

47.15

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Jigar Cables Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jigar Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jigar Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.48%

Non-Promoter- 55.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jigar Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.52

7.03

7.03

7.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.37

8.36

7.37

7.04

Net Worth

18.89

15.39

14.4

14.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.47

12.11

19.84

1.25

yoy growth (%)

11.15

-38.93

1,481.64

Raw materials

-10.86

-9.61

-16.6

-0.67

As % of sales

80.67

79.34

83.64

54

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.33

-0.42

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.47

0.38

0.4

0

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.43

-0.39

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.19

-0.06

0.02

Working capital

0.56

-0.76

1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.15

-38.93

1,481.64

Op profit growth

-9.43

-40.94

792.22

EBIT growth

-9.24

-19.1

651.22

Net profit growth

74.93

-41.49

1,122.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

42.64

28.46

12.65

14.42

13.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.64

28.46

12.65

14.42

13.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.13

0.32

0.73

0.45

Jigar Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jigar Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Parshottambhai Vaghasiya

Independent Director

Shardaben Bhalala

Independent Director

Kantilal Lakhani

Managing Director

Sangeetaben Niteshbhai Vaghasiya

Whole-time Director

Ramnikbhai Parshottambhai Vaghasiya

Independent Director

Shailesh Bhikhubhai Khatara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Tyagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jigar Cables Ltd

Summary

Jigar Cables Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Jigar Industries on 1, August 1997. The name of the Partnership Firm was changed to Jigar Cables on 1, January 2017. Jigar Cables was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name of Jigar Cables Limited on 7, February 2017. The Company has emerged as a pioneer in the electrical field. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of wires and cables wires in India. The Promoters of the Company are in business of wires and cable wire since 1997. The Company manufactures Power and Control Cables, House Wires/ Building Wires, Flat Cables for Submersible pumps and Aerial Bunched cables under the brand name SIGMA. The Company procures major raw material i.e. Copper and Aluminium Coil from Ultracab (India) Limited. The Group Company Other rawmaterials like PVC and XLPE are procured domestically. LT PVC CABLES offered by Company ensures complete safety and perfect insulation. Manufactured from premium quality raw materials, Power Control Cables are utilized for overhead and underground transmission. Some of the industries in which LT PVC Cables are used are power plants, projects and other electrical systems.Aerial Bunched Cable (ABC) is a very novel concept for Over Head power distribution. When compared to conventional bare conductor over head distribution system, ABC provides higher safety and reliability, lower power losses and ultimate system economy by reducin
Company FAQs

What is the Jigar Cables Ltd share price today?

The Jigar Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jigar Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jigar Cables Ltd is ₹47.75 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jigar Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jigar Cables Ltd is 47.15 and 2.91 as of 13 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jigar Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jigar Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jigar Cables Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹99.85 as of 13 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jigar Cables Ltd?

Jigar Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.30%, 3 Years at 34.35%, 1 Year at 44.47%, 6 Month at 23.45%, 3 Month at -24.56% and 1 Month at -16.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jigar Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jigar Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.52 %

