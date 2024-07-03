Summary

Jigar Cables Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Jigar Industries on 1, August 1997. The name of the Partnership Firm was changed to Jigar Cables on 1, January 2017. Jigar Cables was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name of Jigar Cables Limited on 7, February 2017. The Company has emerged as a pioneer in the electrical field. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of wires and cables wires in India. The Promoters of the Company are in business of wires and cable wire since 1997. The Company manufactures Power and Control Cables, House Wires/ Building Wires, Flat Cables for Submersible pumps and Aerial Bunched cables under the brand name SIGMA. The Company procures major raw material i.e. Copper and Aluminium Coil from Ultracab (India) Limited. The Group Company Other rawmaterials like PVC and XLPE are procured domestically. LT PVC CABLES offered by Company ensures complete safety and perfect insulation. Manufactured from premium quality raw materials, Power Control Cables are utilized for overhead and underground transmission. Some of the industries in which LT PVC Cables are used are power plants, projects and other electrical systems.Aerial Bunched Cable (ABC) is a very novel concept for Over Head power distribution. When compared to conventional bare conductor over head distribution system, ABC provides higher safety and reliability, lower power losses and ultimate system economy by reducin

