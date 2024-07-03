SectorCables
Open₹67.9
Prev. Close₹70
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.35
Day's High₹67.9
Day's Low₹67.9
52 Week's High₹99.85
52 Week's Low₹44.5
Book Value₹23.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.75
P/E47.15
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.52
7.03
7.03
7.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.37
8.36
7.37
7.04
Net Worth
18.89
15.39
14.4
14.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.47
12.11
19.84
1.25
yoy growth (%)
11.15
-38.93
1,481.64
Raw materials
-10.86
-9.61
-16.6
-0.67
As % of sales
80.67
79.34
83.64
54
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.33
-0.42
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.47
0.38
0.4
0
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.43
-0.39
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.19
-0.06
0.02
Working capital
0.56
-0.76
1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.15
-38.93
1,481.64
Op profit growth
-9.43
-40.94
792.22
EBIT growth
-9.24
-19.1
651.22
Net profit growth
74.93
-41.49
1,122.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
42.64
28.46
12.65
14.42
13.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.64
28.46
12.65
14.42
13.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.13
0.32
0.73
0.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Parshottambhai Vaghasiya
Independent Director
Shardaben Bhalala
Independent Director
Kantilal Lakhani
Managing Director
Sangeetaben Niteshbhai Vaghasiya
Whole-time Director
Ramnikbhai Parshottambhai Vaghasiya
Independent Director
Shailesh Bhikhubhai Khatara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Tyagi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jigar Cables Ltd
Summary
Jigar Cables Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Jigar Industries on 1, August 1997. The name of the Partnership Firm was changed to Jigar Cables on 1, January 2017. Jigar Cables was thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company with the name of Jigar Cables Limited on 7, February 2017. The Company has emerged as a pioneer in the electrical field. At present, it is engaged in manufacturing of wires and cables wires in India. The Promoters of the Company are in business of wires and cable wire since 1997. The Company manufactures Power and Control Cables, House Wires/ Building Wires, Flat Cables for Submersible pumps and Aerial Bunched cables under the brand name SIGMA. The Company procures major raw material i.e. Copper and Aluminium Coil from Ultracab (India) Limited. The Group Company Other rawmaterials like PVC and XLPE are procured domestically. LT PVC CABLES offered by Company ensures complete safety and perfect insulation. Manufactured from premium quality raw materials, Power Control Cables are utilized for overhead and underground transmission. Some of the industries in which LT PVC Cables are used are power plants, projects and other electrical systems.Aerial Bunched Cable (ABC) is a very novel concept for Over Head power distribution. When compared to conventional bare conductor over head distribution system, ABC provides higher safety and reliability, lower power losses and ultimate system economy by reducin
Read More
The Jigar Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jigar Cables Ltd is ₹47.75 Cr. as of 13 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jigar Cables Ltd is 47.15 and 2.91 as of 13 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jigar Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jigar Cables Ltd is ₹44.5 and ₹99.85 as of 13 Dec ‘24
Jigar Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.30%, 3 Years at 34.35%, 1 Year at 44.47%, 6 Month at 23.45%, 3 Month at -24.56% and 1 Month at -16.28%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.