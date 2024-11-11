|Purpose
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 attached herewith. Thanks. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|31 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
|13 Jun 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|As attached
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Jigar Cables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report therein. 2. the resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3.3. To transact any other business if any with the permission of Chair. As intimated earlier dated March 29 2024 Closure of Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives from April 01 2024 till 48 hours after announcement/declaration of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company i.e. till May 25 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly acknowledge and take on your records. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|9 Mar 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|As attached As attached Considered and approved allotment of 19,80,000 (Nineteen Lakh Eighty Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants at issue price of Rs. 50.35/- per warrant, convertible into equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 10/- at a price of Rs. 50.35/ (including premium of Rs. 40.35/- per share) to the Promoter Group and Non - Promoter on preferential basis
