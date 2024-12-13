Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.17
-31.12
Op profit growth
-35.88
-22.72
EBIT growth
-5.89
-8.16
Net profit growth
71
-38.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.08
8.34
7.43
EBIT margin
6.21
6.94
5.21
Net profit margin
2.9
1.78
2.01
RoCE
4.82
5.33
RoNW
0.74
0.45
RoA
0.56
0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.6
0.35
0.57
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.2
-0.55
-0.19
Book value per share
20.32
19.72
18.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
59.16
42.85
64.91
P/CEPS
-173.72
-27.18
-185.63
P/B
1.74
0.76
1.95
EV/EBIDTA
20.1
9.14
18.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23.04
-46.65
-16.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
113.76
99.42
Inventory days
182.61
166.63
Creditor days
-72.93
-74.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.58
-1.88
-1.85
Net debt / equity
0.3
0.28
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
5.97
3.45
2.45
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.49
-76.7
-80.69
Employee costs
-3.29
-2.86
-2.48
Other costs
-12.11
-12.08
-9.38
