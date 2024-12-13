iifl-logo-icon 1
Jigar Cables Ltd Key Ratios

67.9
(-3.00%)
Dec 13, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.17

-31.12

Op profit growth

-35.88

-22.72

EBIT growth

-5.89

-8.16

Net profit growth

71

-38.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.08

8.34

7.43

EBIT margin

6.21

6.94

5.21

Net profit margin

2.9

1.78

2.01

RoCE

4.82

5.33

RoNW

0.74

0.45

RoA

0.56

0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.6

0.35

0.57

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.2

-0.55

-0.19

Book value per share

20.32

19.72

18.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

59.16

42.85

64.91

P/CEPS

-173.72

-27.18

-185.63

P/B

1.74

0.76

1.95

EV/EBIDTA

20.1

9.14

18.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23.04

-46.65

-16.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

113.76

99.42

Inventory days

182.61

166.63

Creditor days

-72.93

-74.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.58

-1.88

-1.85

Net debt / equity

0.3

0.28

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

5.97

3.45

2.45

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.49

-76.7

-80.69

Employee costs

-3.29

-2.86

-2.48

Other costs

-12.11

-12.08

-9.38

