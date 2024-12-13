Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,537.3
|58.49
|1,01,524.25
|430.65
|0.44
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,171.4
|64.2
|40,091.96
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,038.4
|30.63
|16,621.45
|146.09
|0.74
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,362.25
|59.52
|15,653.2
|49.75
|0.43
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
142.7
|266.91
|7,735.94
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
No Record Found
