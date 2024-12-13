Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.47
12.11
19.84
1.25
yoy growth (%)
11.15
-38.93
1,481.64
Raw materials
-10.86
-9.61
-16.6
-0.67
As % of sales
80.67
79.34
83.64
54
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.33
-0.42
-0.04
As % of sales
2.96
2.79
2.14
3.45
Other costs
-1.57
-1.47
-1.64
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.69
12.13
8.29
32.05
Operating profit
0.62
0.69
1.17
0.13
OPM
4.66
5.72
5.91
10.48
Depreciation
-0.39
-0.43
-0.39
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.36
-0.52
-0.11
Other income
0.44
0.49
0.15
0.01
Profit before tax
0.47
0.38
0.4
0
Taxes
-0.11
-0.19
-0.06
0.02
Tax rate
-24.53
-49.08
-14.87
280.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.36
0.19
0.34
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.35
0.2
0.34
0.02
yoy growth (%)
74.93
-41.49
1,122.41
NPM
2.65
1.68
1.76
2.27
