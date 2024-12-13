iifl-logo-icon 1
Jigar Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.9
(-3.00%)
Dec 13, 2024

Jigar Cables Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.47

12.11

19.84

1.25

yoy growth (%)

11.15

-38.93

1,481.64

Raw materials

-10.86

-9.61

-16.6

-0.67

As % of sales

80.67

79.34

83.64

54

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.33

-0.42

-0.04

As % of sales

2.96

2.79

2.14

3.45

Other costs

-1.57

-1.47

-1.64

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.69

12.13

8.29

32.05

Operating profit

0.62

0.69

1.17

0.13

OPM

4.66

5.72

5.91

10.48

Depreciation

-0.39

-0.43

-0.39

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.36

-0.52

-0.11

Other income

0.44

0.49

0.15

0.01

Profit before tax

0.47

0.38

0.4

0

Taxes

-0.11

-0.19

-0.06

0.02

Tax rate

-24.53

-49.08

-14.87

280.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.36

0.19

0.34

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.35

0.2

0.34

0.02

yoy growth (%)

74.93

-41.49

1,122.41

NPM

2.65

1.68

1.76

2.27

